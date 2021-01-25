'The club was good to him': Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton reacts to Jonny Tuffey's contract refusal by signing new number one

Danske Bank Premiership sides will now battle it out for Jonny Tuffey's signature after confirmation he is leaving Glenavon.

Boss Gary Hamilton revealed the former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper rejected a new three-year contract and is looking for a new challenge after six years in Lurgan.

Former Shamrock Rovers keeper Craig Hyland and striker Gareth McCaffrey have joined Glenavon and Hamilton told the club's website that Hyland will be his number one ahead of Tuffey.

Read more Senior Irish FA officials 'embarrassed' over loan gaffe discovered by Carrick Rangers as inquiry launched

It's understood the 34-year-old former Linfield stopper hasn't agreed a deal with another club but a number of top sides may now show interest.

"It's been highlighted that Daniel Larmour has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders so we are looking for a centre-half," said Hamilton.

"We have offered a three-year contract to Jonny Tuffey and he has refused it so he is looking for a new challenge in his career.

"That is unfortunate for us because Jonny has been a great servant for us, we have a lot of time for him, he's a fans' favourite, but we have done everything in our power to keep him at the football club and he has decided to move on.

"The club was good to him, we gave him an opportunity when he was released by Linfield and he's ended up winning his first trophy in the Irish Cup.

"He's given this club great service but that's the way football goes, he's here until the end of the season, he said he hasn't spoken to another club and we take him at his word. We can be sure he won't be a Glenavon player next season."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has been dealt another blow with Norwich City keeper Michael McGovern unlikely to play again this season.

The 36-year-old hasn't featured since sustaining a hamstring tendon injury against Queens Park Rangers on December 29.

It was thought - and indeed hoped - that the ex-Celtic stopper would be sidelined for up to 12 weeks but the injury is more serious than first thought.

It rules McGovern out of the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria in March and, with Trevor Carson another long-term casualty with knee trouble, it leaves Baraclough with just two fit senior keepers in Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard.