The drama and magic of the Irish Cup is alive and well

Fifth round gave us a taster of what’s to come as the competition unfolds

Mick McDermott labelled some of his critics 'balloons' following Glentoran's defeat of Moyola Park

Winning feeling: Matthew Fitzpatrick is mobbed by Glenavon team-mates and fans alike after his last-gasp winner against Ballinamallard United

The showpiece in May is a magical occasion — for the winners — but the earlier rounds also give the less fancied sides a chance to shine under the spotlight. For some clubs, it was an opportunity to take a break from League woes while for others, it was a chance to maintain momentum.

With the Premiership sides becoming even more powerful, Cup upsets are less likely but the fifth round did serve up plenty of tension, a few scares and one top-flight faller.

1. TERRY’S ALL GOLD

There’s been plenty of opinion flying around on Glentoran but at least we can all agree that young midfielder Terry Devlin is a class act.

Moyola Park weren’t the strongest opposition the Glens will face this season but the visitors had a professional job to do in testing circumstances and Devlin’s opener settled the nerves.

Terry, who has been called up to Northern Ireland’s senior training squad, impressed at Dungannon Swifts before the Glens gave him a chance to deliver for one of the Big Two.

He’s taking a lot of responsibility on young shoulders but he can keep thriving in a full-time environment.

2. MICK’S BLAST

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott took a swipe at critics, calling some of them ‘balloons’ after his side saw off Moyola Park.

When teams are going through difficult periods, they need to shut out the outside noise and find a siege mentality. Mick says he does that but it’s impossible to avoid some of the things disgruntled fans shout.

Fans are allowed to express their disgust at a team’s performance as long as it doesn’t become personal. Results may have suffered but we’ve never known anyone who wants to go out and lose a match.

Perhaps it’s best for Glentoran to do their talking on the pitch, just as Linfield managed to do after they had a poor spell.

3. MOORE THE MERRIER

Cliftonville have suffered enough in the Irish Cup so we will resist any wild predictions about them winning it this year but we can be certain their teenage winger Sean Moore has a very bright future in the game.

It’s probably the right move for all concerned if he stays where he is this month and continues his development with the Reds.

A cross-channel transfer could happen in the summer and his progress is another shining example of how the coaching and nurturing of young talent in this part of the world has never been better.

After scoring against Larne in the League and Dundela in the Cup, he must also have fresh confidence and belief in himself and the good news is this kid’s only warming up.

4. GLENAVON GRIT

Glenavon dug deep to crush Ballinamallard United’s hopes of an upset at Ferney Park and clubs like the Lurgan Blues will view the Irish Cup as a shot at glory.

In scoring twice in added time, they displayed the fighting qualities that can take you far in this competition.

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s overhead kick sealed a date with Harland & Wolff Welders in the next round and he’s a player who has been linked with a move to Crusaders. Glenavon won’t want to lose a player of his match-winning quality.

5. DEAN’S DEFIANCE

You’ve got to take your winter hat off to Crusaders striker Dean Ebbe.

His hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Dergview was the perfect response to being made available for transfer.

Whether it’s enough to convince boss Stephen Baxter he can remain at Seaview for the longer term remains to be seen but it’s been difficult for him to secure game time with strong competition in attack.

Ebbe isn’t alone in hoping for more opportunities. I’m sure Johnny McMurray, who smashed in the winner in last year’s Irish Cup Final, feels the same.

6. BLUES CRUISE

It was another no thrills win for Linfield against Warrenpoint Town and they are strong contenders for all the silverware this year.

A domestic grand slam of trophies is within reach and, while they won’t be thinking that way, the squad has the quality to do it.

The return from injury of Jordan Stewart and Niall Quinn is a boost, while ex-Manchester United academy and Brentford forward Max Haygarth has committed to the cause. They now have Larne in the Irish Cup added to their list of big games and they barely have time to catch their breath before going to Solitude tomorrow night.

7. SHAM FIGHT

Any Portadown win, after the season they have endured so far, is to be shouted about from the rooftops but their reward was a tough assignment at home to Glentoran in the next round.

The game against Banbridge Town at Shamrock Park was a banana skin fixture given the Ports’ troubles but they now have a result and performance they can build on. The 2-0 win can help lift spirits and confidence as the club fights to retain its place in the top flight.

It’s still an uphill battle for Niall Currie’s side but he’s freshened up his squad and there could be more twists in the relegation scrap.

8. WELDERS ON FIRE

We have the first Premiership casualty and well done to Harland & Wolff Welders who toppled Newry City.

Kyle Owens’ late goal saw the Championship outfit snatch a 2-1 comeback win, a result that earns them a trip to Glenavon in the next round.

The Welders have now won four in a row and they will fancy their chances of troubling Gary Hamilton’s side.

9. SPOT ON

It won’t erase the memory of last year’s final but at least Ballymena United squeezed through against Carrick Rangers.

A penalty shootout, featuring the trademark composure and shot-stopping ability of Sean O’Neill, was needed to retain interest in the competition.

Like Glenavon, United are one of the clubs in the bottom six who know this trophy is within reach.

Carrick is a tough place to get a result this season and boss David Jeffrey will be relieved his side overcame this first hurdle.

10. TASTY DRAW

Just as we were recovering from the drama of the fifth round and Ballymena United’s penalty shootout win over Carrick Rangers, the sixth round draw had our heads in a spin with some mouth-watering ties.

There are three all-Premiership showdowns with Cliftonville hosting Coleraine, Larne taking on Linfield and Portadown welcoming Glentoran.

The draw has been a lot kinder to other sides and, whisper it quietly, Ballymena United, Crusaders, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts will expect to progress to the quarter-finals. But you can’t take anything for granted — long live the magic and romance of the Irish Cup!