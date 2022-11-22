‘The game has gone soft,’ former Glentoran star Mark Glendinning bemoans lack of physical edge in the Irish League

Former Glentoran hero Mark Glendinning has argued that the Irish League has lost its physical side and the game has gone soft.

There’s been a spotlight shone on dangerous tackles and the need for officials to protect players after Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin was taken off injured after a late challenge from Coleraine defender Dean Jarvis.

Despite fears the Northern Ireland ace had suffered a fractured leg, he started the Premiership game against Cliftonville on Sunday before a Ryan Curran challenge forced him off again, this time with a toe injury.

McMenamin’s team-mate Shay McCartan was shown a straight red card in his side’s 1-0 defeat for a tackle on Rory Hale.

After the challenge on McMenamin at Coleraine, Glens boss Mick McDermott said it was a potential “leg-breaker” and he appealed for officials to protect the league’s best players from dangerous tackles.

Glendinning believes players will be afraid to tackle while officials are now quick to issue cards.

“I think the game has gone soft,” argued the former left-back who played for Bangor, Glenavon and the Glens. “The players are fitter and bigger now but the physical side of the game has been taken out and I don’t like it.”

Glendinning, whose sons Ross and Reece play for Carrick Rangers, added: “I just think we are getting to the stage where the game is becoming a non contact sport.

“Every time someone goes in for tackle everyone is jumping up and looking for a free-kick.

“I know the game has changed but when I played there were good honest tackles and we got up and got on with it. “I was kicked a lot when I was starting out as a teenager but I appreciated it because it toughened me up.

“There is a difference between a hard tackle and a dirty tackle and you now it.

“Now everything is being scrutinised and when you see incidents slowed down they look worse.

“You can usually tell when someone is going in to hurt someone but there’s nothing wrong with a good honest 50-50 challenge.

“I feel referees could be a bit more lenient, sometimes I think they blow the whistle too much. They are under pressure too and I feel for them.

“Play hard and fair would be my approach but you can’t do it anymore.”

Glendinning, who won the Irish Cup with Bangor, Glenavon, Glentoran as well as a League title with the Glens, says the game is not the same without a physical edge.

“When I played we had great battles with players like Lee Doherty, Michael Gault, Jeff Spiers, Marty Murray, Pat McAllister and Tim McCann who is now a coach at Glentoran,” added the 52-year-old who began his career with the Seasiders.

“I learned fast that you have to look after yourself. They were tough boys and good footballers.

“I saw the Conor Mac challenge at Coleraine and it was a bad tackle, as was Shay’s on Sunday, and in the modern game they are red cards but I would argue Shay’s would have been a yellow in my day. It wasn’t a dirty game.

“I like to see a physical side to the game, we had good battles but now every decision is contested and I think that’s wrong.

“It’s a defender’s job to get tight to a player and let him know you are there. You have to stop someone playing.

“We all have opinions and I just think there aren’t as many wingers in the league. Conor Mac is the best player in the league and players will be out to stop him.

“I don’t like the 4G pitches either, I think they can cause problems.”

Glendinning, who still plays in charity matches, says he can understand McDermott’s reaction to the challenge on McMenamin but he doesn’t want to see a firm and fair tackle taken out of the game.

“Mick is looking out for Conor which you can understand,” added Glendinning who played in eight Irish Cup Finals – or 10 if you count the two Ards v Bangor replays in 1993.

“Players will make life difficult for you but a good hard tackle is fair enough.

“If you are the slightest bit late and catch the player you will get a card. The cards come out too easy now. You expect the games to be feisty.

“As soon as you leave the ground now, it could be a booking or sending off.

“People talk about seeing too much aggression in a tackle but what does that mean? Surely you have to tackle hard.

“Referees are put under pressure and sometimes the players don’t help. They lie down when they are touched and you even see a whole bench jump up and demand a card.

“My dad used to say ‘don’t let anyone know you are hurt, get up and get on with it.’ You hurt your opponent by stopping them playing and beating them.

“Referees are being put under pressure but that they can use some common sense and interact better with the players.”