The Irish League Charity Shield is back… Linfield and Crusaders set to play in season dress rehearsal

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) is planning to bring the Charity Shield back, with Irish League champions Linfield set to play Irish Cup winners Crusaders at Windsor Park next month.

The last time the Charity Shield was played here was in 2017 when the Blues defeated Coleraine 3-1 in the curtain raiser for the season.

This is not the first time Northern Ireland’s version of the Charity Shield has been rekindled, with the competition coming back in 2014 after a 14-year absence.

It was not played in 2018 due to “the difficulties of securing a date” for participants Crusaders and Coleraine because of their involvement in Europe and has not been on the schedule since, but with NIFL keen for the match to take place again the Belfast Telegraph understands this year’s Shield encounter will be on August 6, one week before the big kick-off for the Irish Premiership.

Last season, NIFL, headed by chief executive Gerard Lawlor, enjoyed huge success with a record breaking crowd turning up to watch Cliftonville beat Coleraine at Windsor Park in the first League Cup Final to be played on a Sunday.

Now comes this idea for the return of the Charity Shield, with the NIFL vision behind it to raise funds for a good cause and increase and enhance the profile of the game in Northern Ireland in the process.

The last time Crusaders played in the Shield was in 2016, losing 1-0 to Glenavon at Mourneview Park, with proceeds from the game going to the Northern Ireland Hospice.

It was a controversial and feisty affair, with Glenavon having a player sent off and three Crusaders players forced to leave the field with injuries.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter was so angry with the nature of the game that he and his backroom staff didn’t wait around for the presentation of the trophy to the Lurgan Blues.

With Crusaders willing to play in the 2022 version of the Charity Shield, the mood at Seaview has changed from six years ago when Baxter said his club was finished with the fixture.

"We'll not be playing in another one of these games – that's the end of it for us," declared Baxter in 2016.

“Crusaders will organise its own fundraising game for the Northern Ireland Hospice or whatever charity is involved. We have no problem supporting such a worthwhile cause.

“It was supposed to be a friendly match to raise money for good causes but that was a poor advertisement for our game. The behaviour of how the game was played out was a disgrace. The tackles and the kicking that went on off the ball, again, were disgraceful. To be honest, I just couldn't wait for the final whistle."

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton responded by accusing Baxter of a 'lack of respect' for not sticking around for the presentation.

He said: “For whatever reason, Stephen and his staff decided to head to the dressing room, I think he showed a lack of respect to us and the tournament.”

In 2017, when Linfield defeated Coleraine at The Oval, the goalscorers for David Healy’s side were Aaron Burns, Andrew Mitchell and Paul Smyth after Josh Carson netted for the Bannsiders.