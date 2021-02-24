'The league wanted a strong Glentoran and they've got one': Mick McDermott says Oval club's project destination is 'frightening' after derby win over Linfield

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott reckons Conor McMenamin's Big Two derby winner was revenge for the late heartache Kirk Millar (right) inflicted on his side back in September 2019.

Manager Mick McDermott says the Irish League has now got the strong Glentoran it desired.

Conor McMenamin's injury-time goal earned a valuable Big Two derby victory at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening, lifting the Glens to within 12 points of their table-topping rivals, crucially with two games in hand.

It's a result that has the potential to become season-defining, Linfield now without a win in three and looking over their shoulders at an advancing chasing pack as Larne are three points behind, Coleraine five and Crusaders six.

Glentoran had won only two of their opening 10 league matches but, since then, have been victorious in five of their most recent seven outings.

After Tuesday's game, McDermott had another swipe at what he views as his side's media critics and said that the destination to which Glentoran are heading under owner Ali Pour is 'frightening'.

"I've said it all along - we had the hardest run of any team in the league," he told the BBC. "Our seven away games were against the top six plus Crusaders twice. No other team has had a start to the season the way we did away from home.

"I think some people forget that, especially people in the media who like to pick up on away form. 'You picked up three points in 21'. Well other teams picked up four points in 21, but I get it. The Glentoran project is moving forward. There (are) people (who) have doubted us from the beginning. The slogan when I came in, and I heard it multiple times, was 'the league needs a strong Glentoran'.

"It's strange, I haven't heard that recently. Some people when they talked about Glentoran - I think we were predicted to finish ninth by one journalist last year. We won the Irish Cup, won a game in Europe, so it's been a little bit strange since we took over considering we're trying to build a project here that is going to support football in the Irish League.

"But continually we've had battles with people having negativity toward out project. I think it's a brilliant project. This is step one of it; we're nowhere near the end of our Glentoran project and it's actually frightening where we're going.

"This is one step along the way, it's three points, no more than that, but the league wanted a strong Glentoran and they've got one."

All that, however, is concern for another day. Derby wins, especially via injury-time goals, are to be savoured in their own right.

And for McDermott, who still recalls Kirk Millar's late winner for the Blues in September 2019, the taste of a Windsor win is sweet.

"It's a nice way to win it," he said. "I thought we deserved it, especially on the second half performance. My first time around here after we took over at Glentoran, we lost 1-0 in the 86th minute so I suppose we could say that's a bit of payback.

"It's nice to get three points in any game in this league, it's a hard league, but to come to the National Stadium and get three points and in the way we did it, it's a nice feeling."

The result means the Glens are now unbeaten in the last three Big Two derbies, adding to the 3-0 win on Boxing Days 2019 and a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at Windsor back in November, when goalkeeper Dayle Coleing scored and own goal and was sent off.

"It shows the strength of the big man's character," said McDermott after the Gibraltar international kept a clean sheet on his return to the scene of his crimes.

"That could have been a career-defining game. There were enough mistakes in that last game to last a season but the big man's worked hard. He's a superb professional and I thought the performance tonight showed how hard he's worked. I thought he was outstanding."

Elsewhere, it was a double from Curtis Allen that fired Coleraine to a 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers, stretching their unbeaten run to 11 games and further closing the gap to the table-topping Blues.

"This winning mentality is something we're trying to breed within the changing room but if you get on a run in this league, you just don't know what can happen," said the former Glens star. "You have to believe it. It's a funny old season. We'll worry about what we're doing and see where we end up."