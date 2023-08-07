There is no better feeling than a late winner, beams Glentoran’s Luke McCullough

Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

It was relief mixed with the unrivalled feeling that comes with scoring a last-gaps winning goal after huffing and puffing through normal time that sparked the wild celebrating on the pitch, in the dug-out and in the stands after Jay Donnelly found the net in added time at the end of added time to break Glenavon’s hearts.

Prior to that it had been frenetic rather than fantastic.

After a whirlwind opening in which the Glens created a couple of big chances and really tested the Glenavon backline —goalkeeper Rory Brown coming to the rescue to save from Rhys Marshall and racing out of his box to make a couple of clearances — the home defence comfortably dealt with the surprising direct approach taken by Warren Feeney’s new charges.

Fuad Sule’s quality is well known, that’s why Feeney signed him after wining the league with Larne, Bobby Burns was Player of the Year at The Oval last season and Cammy Palmer actually looked the Glens brightest performer in a black shirt before being taken off at half-time.

Oddly though it seemed that getting the ball forward quickly and using Daire O’Connor’s pace wide on the right was the Plan A rather then using the quality in midfield, with none of those three particularly impressing.

Maybe that will change. Maybe it was horses for courses against a Glenavon team that has had Glentoran’s number over recent season, particularly at Mourneview. And after failing to make the breakthrough — they Glens were knocking the door with a feather rather than hammering it down and the first-half ended with more yellow cards than shots on target — the east Belfast men were mightily relieved when goalkeeper Aaron McCarey flew through the air to push Jack Malone’s free kick over the bar.

When the post then denied half-time substitute Junior midway through the second-half it looked like it might be one of those days for Feeney’s men, until Donnelly got in front of the defence to divert Shea McCartan’s low cross into the net.

“First game of the season everything is tense, you’re not into your proper rhythm yet so any win at all would have been more than enough and it’s hard to beat at last-minute winner,” said Glentoran defender Luke McCullough.

“There were a couple of spells in the second half where we were turning the screw a bit, we’d a couple of decent chances — Junior hit the post and we’d a couple of scrambles around the box — but you know coming here that you might only get one or two chances and you need to take one of them to take the three points and keep the back door closed, which we managed to do as well, so it was a good day’s work.”

Tactics and style of, however, only get you so far. Sooner or later in tight games qualities that can’t be taught on the training ground need to kick in and McCullough is now hoping to gain an unexpected boost from the manner of victory.

“Scoring the winner at that time builds sprit and you see it with the fans too,” said the six-times capped former international.

“We had one in the European game as well and there’s no better feeling in football than scoring a late winner or a late equaliser to go to extra-time in Europe.

“Everyone is buzzing probably more-so after that than you would be if you win three or four nil.

“It shows you’re not giving up and that you are going to go right to the end, not just rest on your laurels and take a point.

“It can only help us going forward.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Ward, Wallace, Quinn (Rogers 69), Baird, Malone (Henderson 69), Mulvenna, Teggart (Mooney 79), Predergast (Doran 82), Campbell.

Unused subs: Kerr, Garrett, Nesbitt.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall (McClean 30), McCullough, Wilson, Singleton, Sule, Palmer (Junior 46), Burns (Kelly 90), O’Connor (McCartan 77), J Donnelly, McGinn (Walsh 77).

Unused subs: Webber, Jenkins.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the Match: Sean Ward (Glenavon)

Match Rating: 7/10