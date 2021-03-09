'There were Portadown players laughing': Hamilton challenges Glenavon to avenge humiliation as Tipton warns of retaliation for derby 'humpings'

Danske Bank Premiership

Rival managers Gary Hamilton and Matthew Tipton have sent contrasting messages to their players ahead of what is set up to be another blockbuster Mid-Ulster derby clash.

Portadown humbled their neighbours with a 4-1 win at Shamrock Park on Saturday and, as they prepare to lock horns in a sequel tonight, boss Tipton has told his men to forget about that and focus on the future.

Conversely, Glenavon chief Hamilton wants to the memory of the weekend defeat that he labelled 'embarrassing' to be fresh in the mind of his team after claims Ports players sniggered at them following the final whistle.

Portadown have won both derbies this season and scored four times in each game, but Tipton wasn't in celebratory mood at the weekend. Indeed, he was quick to bring his players back down to earth because he is anticipating a much sterner test tonight.

"When I went into the dressing room after the game on Saturday, I didn't even say well done," Tipton revealed.

"I told the players that they can't rest on their laurels.

"We are happy with our result on Saturday, but I have to make sure that our players are guarded and don't think we are that good that we can just stroll about, because we can't.

"That's two humpings we've given them so I know we better be ready for their reaction.

"What they do, they do well. They'll put crosses in, they'll put bodies in the box and I'll have to make sure that we are ready for it."

Glenavon had put together an impressive six-match unbeaten run before Saturday's clash after hitting a burst of form that brought results that matched performances, which wasn't always the case earlier in the season.

Hamilton had strong words for his players after Saturday's defeat and now his challenge to them is to go and have the last laugh.

"When I was walking across the pitch at the end, there were four or five Portadown players laughing - they are entitled to laugh, they have just tanked us," said Hamilton, who will be without the suspended Lee McNulty following his red card at the weekend.

"For me as an opposition player, that would stick with me and it wouldn't happen again. I have never been on a pitch in my life where I have had players laughing at me and that happened.

"The Portadown players are well within their rights to do it. I'm not having a go at them, but for our players to be on the opposition team having players laugh at them, if I was playing on Tuesday night I would certainly be looking to make amends and not be a laughing stock.

"It's not so much me, I'm only the manager; it's the players on the pitch when they cross the white line, they have to go and make amends for it.

"I can't really do much about it. Once I pick the team, that's it, they cross the white line and, unfortunately, we're out of control. Every game is about reacting after a defeat."