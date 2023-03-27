There will always be a contract for Jordan Owens at Crusaders, says Stephen Baxter

Declan Caddell reacts after seeing the ball ricochet off him and into the net

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says Jordan Owens will determine his future at the football club.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last week that Carrick Rangers are hungry to snap up the striker if he departs Seaview this summer.

Owens, who turns 34 in July, may believe he can secure more first team football elsewhere but any decision to leave the club he joined as a teenager would certainly not be taken lightly.

The Crues’ record goalscorer and fans’ favourite delivered another game changing contribution on Saturday as he came off the bench to help inspire a 3-0 home win over the Gers.

Replacing Adam Lecky in the 61st minute with the game goalleless, he was involved in the build-up for Ross Clarke’s opener and then the winger turned provider as he crossed for Owens to bury a header.

Declan Caddell grabbed a fortuitous third as Crusaders maintained their stunning home form and moved into fourth in the Premiership standings.

Quizzed on Owens’ future, Baxter said conversations will take place when the time is right.

Crusaders are still aiming to secure European qualification and they have a massive Irish Cup semi-final against Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park on Saturday lunchtime.

“Jordan Owens will decide his future at the football club going forward with me in whatever he wants to do,” said Baxter.

“There will always be a contract for him, it’s not the right time to talk about that but he knows my thoughts around a lot of things.

“We are talking about a club legend but we all get older too and that’s life.

“We will see where he is and we will have a good conversation. He is the greatest boy I have ever worked with regarding this type of stuff. Will he go to another football club? That will likely be determined by him, not by me.

“I hope he stays, as long as he can physically give his all for us but we will talk about these matters.”

On his side’s second-half blitz of Carrick, Baxter added: “We had plenty in our tank. Even if we were 1-0 down, I would have been confident. I know we have a semi-final coming up but we never talked about that.

“You have to go into every game all guns blazing. Carrick kept a good shape and it was frustrating for us but Jordan changed the game and we found a way to win.”

Visiting boss Stuart King says the fight to finish seventh in the table is still on.

“We are much better than last season,” said King.

“We have home games against Newry and Dungannon and we are on the hunt.

“Our record against the bottom six is miles better than anyone else around us so we know we are capable of getting results. It’s crucial we are still competitive and if we are in the hunt for seventh with two games to go, it will be like Carrick winning the League.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, Lecky (Owens 61), Forsythe (Caddell 82), Winchester (Weir 73), Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke. Unused subs: Murphy, Ebbe, Stewart, Thompson.

CARRICK: Glendinning, Surgenor (Dupree 49), Ervin, Cushley, Mitchell, Gawne (Nixon 75), Cherry (Graham 90), Reece Glendinning, Maciulaitis, Tilney, Anderson (Kalla 75). Unused subs: Hogg, Stewart, Buchanan-Rolleston.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan).

Man of the Match: Ross Clarke

Match rating: 6/10.