There’s more where that came from, declares Robbie McDaid after finally breaking Linfield goal duck

Striker Robbie McDaid opened his Linfield goal account at the Warden Street Showgrounds on Saturday and believes it will be the first of many.

The Danske Bank Premiership title holders simply blew Ballymena United out of the water with a performance of power and passion, garnished with glimpses of sheer brilliance.

Coming off the back of two shattering defeats — against Latvian side RFS in the Europa Conference League and a shock league result against Carrick Rangers — David Healy’s boys sent out a clear message of intent.

Joel Cooper shot them into a lead on 39 minutes, capitalising on a Kym Nelson error, before Kirk Millar struck just seconds before the interval — again benefiting on some generous defending.

Chris Shields ended the game as a contest when sending Sean O’Neill the wrong way from the penalty spot before McDaid earned the biggest cheer of the day with a classic volley, finishing off a cut-back from the excellent Stephen Fallon pass.

It was his first goal since moving across town from Glentoran over the summer.

“I enjoyed the goal; it’s been a long time coming,” laughed McDaid.

“I’ve had to be patient. I’ve just kept my head down and been working hard. I knew the goals would come.

“I’ve been getting into good positions, but every striker needs a little bit of luck at times. The ball just wasn’t falling for me over the last couple of weeks.

“But for me personally, it’s been a baptism of fire because I hadn’t really kicked a ball for close on three-and-a-half months before my move.

“To be thrown into tough European games, it was difficult to adjust. I was trying to get my fitness up, but I knew once I got up to speed, the goals would come.

“The lads put some great balls into the box, so it’s up to me to be there and try to put it in the back of the net. I’m thrilled to get off the mark and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

McDaid hailed the contribution of Fallon for his strike, adding: “Stephen is unbelievable, he is top drawer. I’ve known him a long time as I played with him in the Northern Ireland underage teams.

“He has come on leaps and bounds over the last couple of years.

“For me, he’s one of the best players in the league, if not the best. I get to see him on a day-to-day basis and he’s a joy to watch.

“He was excellent, but every one of the boys put in a great shift.”

McDaid reckons his team had a point to prove after the previous two results.

“You have to move on quickly in football,” he added. “You can’t get caught up on the past, or dwell on things.

“Yes, it was disappointing to go out of Europe in such dramatic circumstances. We would have liked to have gone that little bit further, but you must draw a line in the sand and move on.

“Europe was a great experience and hopefully it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season. We needed a good performance and we needed three points, so we are delighted we achieved both.

“The pleasing thing for us is we know we still have another couple of gears to go through. Had we been a little bit more clinical, we probably could have had a few more goals. Ballymena is always a tough place to visit, so it was pleasing we left with three points after a comprehensive win.”

United boss David Jeffrey admitted individual errors cost his team.

“To be totally transparent in my analysis, we gifted Linfield three of their goals,” he said.

“We paid the price for individual errors – they hadn’t to work hard for their goals. “It’s something you can’t legislate for because we prepared thoroughly for this game, with long, intense training sessions, with bags of information passed on. But we paid the price for our mistakes.”

“To use a boxing analogy, we didn’t lay a glove on Linfield which was disappointing.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Redman, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McElroy (Gibson 46), Henderson (Tipton 46), Parkhouse, Graham (Kane 68), Place.

Unused subs: Williamson, Loughran, Waide, Corbett.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Vertainen 77), McClean (Mulgrew 65), Cooper (McKee 77), McDaid (Devine 77), M Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon (A Clarke 75).

Unused subs: Walsh, Quinn.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Stephen Fallon

Match rating: 8/10