There’s no reason for me to retire, says Carrick Rangers captain Mark Surgenor

Mark Surgenor has made more than 250 appearances for Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers captain Mark Surgenor says he expects a decision will be made on his future at the end of the season.

The popular defender, who has just passed 250 appearances for the Gers, will hold talks with manager Stuart King to see if he will prolong his time at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

“I’ll probably speak to Stuarty at the end of the season and see where we are at,” said the 37-year-old.

“I feel fit enough and there is no reason to stop. Nothing has been offered yet but we can hold discussions when the time is right.”

‘Surgy’ joined Carrick in the summer of 2015 following his departure from hometown side Ballymena United.

Originally a central midfielder, he dropped back to centre-half where he played the majority of games for the club.

After passing the 250 mark for the Gers, the former Ballymoney United man feels his career has motored along swiftly.

And he can empathise with all those clubs in the bottom half of the table who feel they are swimming against the tide.

“It’s a good achievement but it feels like my career has flown in,” he said. “Our League is split into two and I don’t see that changing much and it’s never been more clear.

“It’s obviously related to budgets. The bigger sides have tremendous squad depth.

“The teams in the bottom six know their season will be defined by points gained against sides around them. Anything taken off the top six is a bonus.

“The fight to stay in the League is huge because that’s where the revenue is and the big crowds.

“Players are better conditioned athletes today and looking after themselves. The athleticism, strength and fitness of the players has really improved as the years have gone on.

“It does show and clubs’ performances in Europe show they are progressing.”

Earlier this month, Kyle Cherry agreed a contract extension to remain at Carrick Rangers for the next two years.

Cherry moved to Ards where he spent three years before returning to Carrick in 2019, one of Niall Currie’s first additions to his squad following Rangers’ return to the top flight.

Crusaders, meanwhile, have announced that club legends Jordan Owens and Chris Morrow have taken up roles within their Academy for next season.

The pair will help out with the Under-18 side and aim to bring through the next generation of Seaview talent having represented the club themselves.

Owens will take on the role alongside his playing duties having recently signed a new contract extension with Crusaders. The 32-year-old has warmed the bench for long periods this season but, despite having offers to continue elsewhere, the frontman opted to remain at the club he has played over 600 games for.

It is possible that the promise of a coaching role alongside his playing duties helped sway his decision and he will look to give back to a club he has played for since he was a teenager.

Morrow is a similarly familiar face at Seaview having played there for 13 seasons, winning eight trophies between 2003 and 2016, marshalling the midfield to great effect.

The 37-year-old, who finished his career with brief spells at Carrick Rangers, Harland & Wolff Welders and Brantwood, will work alongside his former team-mate in the Academy.

The Crusaders Academy is a full-time programme, with a host of other familiar faces such as Declan Caddell, Jonny Tuffey and Gary McIlwaine leading the drive for the next generation of Northern Irish talent.

The two-year programme allows boys and girls to leave school or Belfast Metropolitan College with A-Levels or BTEC qualifications in Business, Events Management, Sport or Creative Media, while they also receive 12 hours additional coaching each week which includes strength and conditioning and nutrition.