There’s no reward like team spirit for Lisburn Ladies skipper Christine Clews

Christine Clews and her team-mates still pay to play for Lisburn Ladies

Rather than being left behind in the professional era, Christine Clews believes that her Lisburn Ladies have a spirit that money can’t buy.

While defending Sports Direct Women’s Premiership champions Cliftonville Ladies and Linfield Women have hit double figures in terms of professional registrations, Glentoran Women have signed international pair Demi Vance and Emily Wilson and both Derry City Women and Sion Swifts Ladies have players on pro deals, the Lisburn girls are still paying subscriptions into the club.

That hasn’t held them back this season.

Although most teams have only played two games, Lisburn are one of just four sides who remain unbeaten following a draw with Mid Ulster Ladies and a win over Larne Women — it took them seven games to reach four points last season.

That comes on the back of finishing the 2022 campaign with three straight victories.

After a 7-0 County Antrim Cup defeat to Glentoran on Monday night, that record will, however, be put to a rigorous test when they travel to Sion Swifts this evening.

“Professionalism will be a long time coming for our club,” said Lisburn captain Clews.

“It’s great for us that we are all on the same status because we are all great together.

“We love playing, it’s a hobby for us more so and I think that’s what keeps us going, just each other.

“We have never got anything for playing football and we’ve been playing for years, if it ever does come in it will be a bonus for us.

“I know there are others who are getting paid now that the league has turned professional, they have been there for years and it’s well deserved for them.

“We want to keep going and we are proud of what we have achieved as a club and we just want to keep pushing on and trying to improve.”

Clews has spent a decade with Lisburn Ladies and, as one of a number of players who have spent many years at the club and grown together, she sees that as an advantage.

Even with much water under the footballing bridge, Clews is also determined that there is more to come, both individually and collectively.

“I was once told that you can’t develop once you get older, but I think you can keep going and keep pushing for it and if you keep working hard and know what you need to work on, you can get there,” she said.

“We are up against professional players and internationals and it’s great because if you don’t test yourself against the best then you’ll never know how good you are.

“We want to do that, we want to instil values within our club where we are committed and hard working and try to be the best that we can be.

“Once you are on the pitch, you don’t think about that, you are just in the game and you’re gunning for the win.”

League newcomers Larne play their second successive home game when they host Glentoran, who have banged in 17 goals in their two outings so far.

Cliftonville, who themselves have scored 12 times already, host a Mid Ulster Ladies team looking to add to their point from the first match of the season, while Linfield take on the league’s other newly-promoted team when Ballymena United Women travel to Midgley Park.