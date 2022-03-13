‘There’s still more to play for’: Cliftonville hero Ryan Curran believes dramatic League Cup triumph could be catalyst for further success

Cliftonville forward Ryan Curran believes their incredible come from behind BetMcLean League Cup final victory could be a “shot in the arm” for their Danske Bank Premiership title run-in.

The Reds looked down and out at Windsor Park, trailing 2-1 to Coleraine going into added time in the second-half, but an unbelievable finish saw substitute Paul O’Neill prod in a rebound to send it to extra-time.

After Coleraine’s James McLaughlin saw red for striking Chris Curran, O’Neill scored again to put Cliftonville ahead for the first time and then Joe Gormley – who scored their first – added the fourth to secure the win before Curtis Allen grabbed a consolation.

It means the north Belfast side’s hopes of a treble are still alive as they head into the business end of the season just four points off leaders Linfield having played a game less, while they also have an Irish Cup semi-final to look forward to.

And Curran, who was outstanding for Cliftonville and was deservedly named player of the match, believes adding a piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet at Solitude already could be the catalyst for a huge season at Solitude.

“It was the team spirit among the lads. It's absolutely unbelievable and there's more to play for – that should give us the shot in the arm to hopefully do well in the Irish Cup and the league run-in,” said the forward, who had two assists.

"It'll be massive. We've had so many games this year where we've had that kind of experience, where we've gone down and won and even when we lost we learned.

"Boys like Luke Turner, who's only 19-years of age and he's out there playing like a man and playing a final didn't faze him a bit.”

Although they can celebrate now, Cliftonville were mere minutes away from their treble dream being dashed as goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry had them 2-0 down and struggling.

But two inspired changes from manager Paddy McLaughlin saw O’Neill and Gormley introduced and they rewarded him with four goals between them in a pair of incredible impact performances from the bench.

Curran hailed the contributions of the duo, claiming they gave the team an extra dimension, and insisted that they never considered themselves out of the gam, even going into the final stages of regulation time.

"Absolutely delighted. It was a hard fought win. Credit to the lads, Joe and Paul were unbelievable when they came on, they probably gave us something we were missing. Full credit to the two lads, but to a man everyone was brilliant today,” he grinned.

"It's a great group. We're all best mates. I know that's a bit of a cliche but you can see it out there, all the lads are excellent.

"Even when we went 2-0 we turned to each other and there was still that bit of belief. We talk about that sort of thing in training, and at half-time, if you're 1-0, 2-0 down there'll always be chances and we showed our quality at the end of that.”

That quality up front is something that will stand Cliftonville in good stead as they go down the stretch as, along with Curran, O’Neill and Gormley, Chris Curran and Daniel Kearns both had excellent days as well.

With McLaughlin having that kind of depth to choose from, it means he’s never short of options when he needs a goal, and Curran admits that a bit of friendly rivalry within the squad has helped them stay sharp.

"There's healthy competition. I'm on 20 (goals), Joe must be on 15 or 16 now and Paul (O’Neill)'s starting to chip in with goals,” he pointed out.

"If we can keep scoring and the rest of the lads chip in then I think that should give us a chance to be there thereabouts going into the last weekend of the season."