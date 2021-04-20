'They are Cliftonville at heart': Paddy McLaughlin reveals disappointment at Ruaidhri and Jay Donnelly joining Glentoran

Paddy McLaughlin knows exactly where Glentoran's main threats will come from when they lock horns with Cliftonville in a mouth-watering clash that could push the winners towards automatic qualification for the Europa Conference League.

That's because three of the Glens' most potent attacking weapons are former Reds players.

Both Ruaidhri and Jay Donnelly banged in goals for the north Belfast side before being tempted across the city to Glentoran, while Conor McMenamin was the subject of the biggest move in the January transfer window.

With McMenamin working his way back from injury, it is the Donnelly brothers as well as Robbie McDaid and the rejuvenated Andrew Mitchell who will pose the biggest threat to Cliftonville's European ambitions at Solitude tonight and the first job for the Reds defence - which is the tightest outside the top four - is to keep them quiet.

"They are a team full of quality, they have had huge investment, huge financial backing and it shows in the squad that they have assembled - a fantastic squad with a lot of top players in there," said McLaughlin.

"He's obviously got Ruaidhri and Jay Donnelly, ex-Cliftonville men who we were disappointed to lose to Glentoran because we know they are Cliftonville at heart really.

"That's the quality that they have and it's up to us now to try to shackle those boys as best we can and try to win the match."

Victory for the Reds would really tighten up the top five and make for an exciting battle for second place as the Premiership split looms after this weekend's games.

Indeed there could be just three points separating second and fifth by the final whistle tonight.

That's why McLaughlin can see guaranteed European qualification on the horizon for his in-form team that is unbeaten in seven games and who have lost just once in 14 matches since a 1-0 defeat to the Glens in February.

"Second place is a realistic target," said McLaughlin.

"The challenge at the start of the season for us was to finish in the top six and get into the European play-offs.

"We deserve our place in the top six, but it's how high can we go - that's the challenge now for the players.

"If we keep playing the way we can play, it's not out of our reach. European football would be a massive boost.

"If we keep playing the way we are playing at the minute and keep scoring the goals that we are scoring, you never know where it could take us."

Cliftonville haven't lost on their own patch at Solitude since before Christmas but, having watched Glentoran in an intense second v third battle with Coleraine on Friday night, McLaughlin knows that record will very much be on the line.

"It's another tough game. I watched them on Friday night and they had a tough match themselves against Coleraine and they were probably disappointed with a draw," he said.

"Both sides had to go for the win which showed in the game, the two of them were excellent and they went toe to toe right to the 90th minute."