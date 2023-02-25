This Larne squad is the best team I’ve worked with, raves Tiernan Lynch

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has said that no matter what happens in the rest of the season, his current squad is the best he has ever worked with.

The Inver Park side lead the Danske Bank Premiership by six points with nine games remaining and are in the Quarter-Finals of the Samuel Gelston Whiskey Irish Cup but, as he tries to manage expectations, proud Lynch is backing his players.

“No-one knows what is going to happen in the League or Cup but it won’t stop me saying this is a special group of players, no matter what happens this year they’re the best I have ever worked with,” claimed Lynch.

“They are so professional and hard-working in everything they do and they are very humble. Right now we are in a very good place but there is a lot of football still to play.”

One player who has made an instant impression is Scottish striker Andrew Ryan who joined the club from Hamilton Academicals last month and has now scored three goals in his last three games, the latest, the killer third as they won their fourth straight game, against Ballymena United in midweek.

“Andrew is a top player and has a little bit of everything. He is clever, has good movement and experienced and is great in the group and thankfully he has got himself among the goals,” said Lynch.

Larne are back on their travels today, making their shortest trip of the season, to the Loughview Leisure Arena to face a Carrick side who have caused them problems over the last year, although their only two wins in the last five games have come at today’s venue.

“It will be a really difficult game, tough opponents every time we have played them this season. On Boxing Day they sat in and made it extremely difficult for us (and got a 0-0 draw),” added Lynch.

“Personally, I don’t think they’ll do that on Saturday because they want to push for that seventh place and presume they want to go for a win and stay around the Ballymenas and Glenavons and target that European place. So hoping to see a very different game on Saturday.”

That has proven to be the case since both teams were promoted from the Championship in 2019 with Larne unbeaten in all five Premiership games, winning four of them.

“We’ve worked on both scenarios,” says Lynch. “With them sitting in and having a go at us. We can only do our best and see where it takes us.”

Since Carrick’s Irish Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Ballymena last month, they are unbeaten in three home games, including a 3-3 draw with Cliftonville, and this week manager Stuart King signed a new contract which will see him stay until the end of the 2026 season.

King, who is looking set to improve on their 10th place finish last season, said: “I’m delighted to have committed myself to the club. I am a loyal guy and the club has been nothing but good to my family and I during my time here.

“It is a really exciting time, we have improved decently as a team and I am absolutely delighted to have the deal agreed. Now we can get our heads down and push on together.”