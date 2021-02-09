Three games called off ahead of Tuesday night's Irish League fixtures

Three games have been called off following afternoon pitch inspections ahead of what is due to be a full fixture list in the Danske Bank Premiership tonight.

Glenavon's home game against Coleraine and Crusaders' trip to take on Dungannon Swifts are both OFF after 4pm checks at Mourneview Park and Stangmore Park were failed.

"It's snowing, bitter wind and dark clouds. No sun no heat. Most of the pitch is playable but unfortunately that's not good enough when it comes to frost," tweeted Glenavon's Head Groundsman David McClure.

There had been no afternoon inspection announced for the Oval, where Glentoran were due to take on Ballymena United, but with less than an hour until kick-off, the home club announced that their game has also been postponed.

After the late start to the campaign, self-imposed two week break in January and a plethora of games postponed for a variety of reasons, from weather to Covid-19 regulations, the race is on to complete as many games as possible.

As a result, the packed schedule has already laid out matches on Saturdays and Tuesdays, with more postponed games now to fit in somewhere along the line.

The other three matches proceed as planned.

Danske Bank Premiership fixture status (kick-off 7.45pm)

Carrick Rangers v Linfield - ON

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town - ON

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders - OFF after 4pm pitch inspection

Glenavon v Coleraine - OFF after 4pm pitch inspection

Glentoran v Ballymena United - OFF

Larne v Portadown - ON