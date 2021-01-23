Three games called off as cold snap ruins Irish League's planned return to action

On the Danske Bank Premiership's return to action after a two-week circuit breaker, three games have fallen by the wayside due to unplayable pitches.

Cliftonville's visit to Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers' tie with Portadown and Glenavon's hosting of Glentoran - which was due to be shown live on BBC Northern Ireland - have all been called off after pitch inspections.

The games at the Ballymena Showgrounds and the Belfast Loughshore Arena were the first to be postponed after morning checks due to freezing overnight temperatures, and they were followed when the Mourneview Park surface also failed a test in the afternoon.

The matches were due to be the teams' first games in two weeks as the Irish League returned this weekend following a two week circuit breaker due to increased government restrictions due to Covid-19.

The cancellations will only add to an already congested fixture list as Irish League officials try and complete a full season that has already been ravaged by virus-related postponements.

The schedule is looking particularly tight for Carrick, who have only played nine games this season due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, while Portadown themselves have only played 10, with this cancellation only adding to their woes.

Coleraine's game against Dungannon Swifts will go ahead, however, after passing a pitch inspection, while Linfield against Warrenpoint Town is the only game that did not require a check and will also go ahead as scheduled.

More information about when the postponed ties will be replayed will come from the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) at a later date.