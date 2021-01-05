Three Irish League games called off in line with Covid-19 policy

Three Irish League games have been postponed in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy.

This weekend is due to host the rescheduled Boxing Day derby fixtures but both Ballymena United and Larne's ties have been postponed, along with United's subsequent trip to Glenavon next Tursday (January 12).

Coleraine, who were due to travel to Ballymena this weekend, will now make the trip to Carrick Rangers, who had been due to host Larne, instead.

This weekend's fixture list now reads:

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

(All games scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday)