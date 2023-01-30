Tiernan Lynch backs Larne to get back on goal trail after drawing a blank at Newry City

Danske Bank Premiership

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch lamented his side’s inability to finish their chances after they were stifled by a resilient defensive effort from Newry City.

“It was hugely frustrating,” reflected Lynch.

“You can’t knock the players for their effort, their endeavour and their work-ethic, but you’ve got to take those chances. We didn’t do that today and we got punished for it.”

The game was a story of Larne peppering the Newry goalmouth for the entire 90 minutes, but the hosts held firm, whilst the title chasers were profligate.

In the first-half, Joe Thomson tested Steven Maguire with a long-range effort that needed tipping over the crossbar, before the goalkeeper spilled Andrew Ryan’s shot,but atoned for his mistake as he pressured Lee Bonis into knocking the rebound wide of the mark.

The theme of the game remained the same after the interval, as Micheal Glynn headed inches wide, Bonis fired off target in a one-on-one, Maguire dived full stretch to keep out an Aaron Donnelly free-kick and an outside-of-the-boot effort from Tomas Cosgrove whistled past the post to add to the visitors’ sense of exasperation.

Despite it being a day of near misses, Lynch — whose side still hold a game in hand over Premiership leaders Cliftonville — remained upbeat.

“It’s very hard to be critical of the players today,” he said.

“We’re getting into the right areas, we’re creating those chances, we just haven’t been scoring the goals, but I have no doubt in my mind that we will find those goals again and we will get that vein of form that we need to stay in and around the mix.”

Newry may not have tested Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson with a shot on target all game, but manager Darren Mullen had much reason to be delighted, as his side claimed their first point off a top-six side all season and kept a second clean sheet in-a-row.

“It’s a result that has been coming because we have been playing well,” said the Newry boss.

“It was deserved. It wasn’t as if we stole a point.”

All of the Newry back four were outstanding, as was Maguire behind them and Dale Montgomery in front, but centre-backs Andrew Martin and Ryan McGivern were particular stand-outs, as they kept Bonis and Ryan under wraps.

“I keep saying it to the players — as long as you’re working to your maximum, then the fans will appreciate that,” said Mullen.

“The lads played well at the start of the season, hit a bit of a lull and now we have picked ourselves up, but it’s not a case of shouting from the rooftops after getting a point, we have to build on it.”

NEWRY: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes (B Healy 88), Lockhart (Rocks 64), Teelan (Adeyemo 77), Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery. Unused subs: Brady, Carville, Kwelele, McCaul.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Thomson (O’Neill 65), Millar, Glynn (Maguire 86), Cosgrove, Ryan. Unused subs: Pardington, Kelly, Gordon, Hutchinson, Brown.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the Match: Ryan McGivern.

Match rating: 6/10.