Tiernan Lynch claims Irish League needs summer football to move to next level

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has made a fresh plea for the Irish League season to move to the summer months.

The festive fixtures attracted big crowds but Lynch believes the domestic game will not move to the next level unless it says farewell to winter football.

“I make no secret of the fact it’s time to start looking at a summer season,” he argued ahead of his side’s Premiership clash at Glentoran tonight (5.30pm).

“The league is coming on leaps and bounds in terms of the quality of football and attendances so we should make it even more of a spectacle and build on that progress.

“I personally believe that a summer season, alongside funding to enhance facilities, would really enhance our game.

“Our football can provide better entertainment. The marketing is good and we can maximise it.

“If we play during the summer months our European performances could improve.

“The League of Ireland runs from March to November and I would push for that. We would be playing on better pitches, the coaching could be better and more fans would come out when the weather is generally better.

“Poor weather affects coaching and I believe a summer season is definitely the way forward for us. We need to make it an Irish League experience.

“During the summer you can create more family entertainment and fans can stay longer at grounds, generating more income for clubs.”

The Premiership Management Committee set up a sub-committee to bring forward a proposal for clubs to vote on.