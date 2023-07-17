Tiernan Lynch: ‘Larne new boy Levi Ives has the hunger we need’

As revealed by Belfast Telegraph Sport, left-back Levi Ives has completed his switch from Cliftonville to Irish League champions Larne for an undisclosed fee.

Glentoran were keen to sign the 25-year-old but Larne fended off the competition to secure Ives’ signature. The former Torquay United full-back is likely to slot in at left-back, with Aaron Donnelly pushed into midfield to replace Fuad Sule who left the Invermen for Glentoran during the summer break.

Ives – who will wear the number 14 for his new club – has signed a three-year deal.

Ives said: “I’m looking forward to the full-time aspect of the move. Being in every day, the work you do off the field and on the field and helping you to stay injury free.

“I’ve played at Inver Park a few times now and it’s always been impressive with the experience the club sets up with the lights and how the fans play a bit part, so I’m looking forward to that too.

“I met Tiernan five years ago and he told me what the club were going to do and they’ve done it all, so I’m really looking forward to see what the future holds.”

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch added: “We are delighted to bring a player of Levi’s calibre to the club.

“He has rightfully earned a reputation for being one of – if not the – best players in his position in the country.

“He is tenacious, technically excellent and has a hunger to keep improving his game in a full-time environment."

Ives is not eligible for Wednesday night’s Champions League qualifying round second leg tie against HJK Helsinki, as he was not registered in advance of the first leg. Ironically, the match will be staged at Ives’ old stomping ground, Solitude.