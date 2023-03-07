Tiernan Lynch: Larne’s Premiership title charge has been six years in the making

Invermen could take one step closer to Gibson Cup with win over Linfield

Tiernan Lynch’s men face the reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield at Inver Park knowing victory would send the Blues crashing out of the title race and move them a massive nine points clear at the top of the table with only seven games remaining.

It’s a pivotal fixture, that will either give Larne breathing space at the top of the Premiership or bring Linfield and second placed Cliftonville right back into the title mix

For Lynch and Larne, lifting the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club’s history would mark the pinnacle of an incredible journey that followed property magnet Kenny Bruce’s multi-million pound takeover in 2017.

Lynch says: “Everyone keeps telling me the Linfield game is massive, but I don’t think it will define our season win, lose or draw. Regardless of the result, there will be plenty of football played after the Blues game.

“The important thing for me is that we enjoy this game and the ones that follow. We have worked unbelievably hard as a club for six years to get into this position.

“This is the product of a lot of hard work, so I think we’ve got to embrace it and enjoy it as much as possible.

“We will face the Linfield game, and everything else that follows, head on.”

Since the turn of the year, Larne have vanquished David Healy’s side in the County Antrim Shield Final and knocked them out of the Irish Cup.

“Those two shootout wins will have no bearing on the League game,” states Lynch. “Linfield are a top side, and unlike us they have been there and done it.

“I’m not one who gets too bogged down in the opposition.

“When you’re putting together your game plan, there are certain things about your opponents that you have to take on board but 75 per cent of your game plan has to be about you, and what you plan to do. Because that’s the only thing you can control.”