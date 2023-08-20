Tiernan Lynch philosophical about Larne’s mounting injury woes after draw at Coleraine

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is facing up to a defensive crisis after losing three players in Saturday’s goalless drawwith Coleraine.

The Inver Reds had already travelled to The Showgrounds without Aaron Donnelly and Cian Bolger, but the absentee list saw more names added when captain Tomas Cosgrove and Shaun Want had to be substituted after picking up knocks of their own.

In a further blow, Levi Ives ruled himself out of playing against former club Cliftonville next weekend when he was dismissed for two bookable offences.

Despite being down on numbers in the defensive area of the pitch, Lynch was delighted with the impact of those who stepped up to the plate as both teams really struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

Larne hit the crossbar through Thomas Maguire’s cross, with the upright denying Lyndon Kane at the other end when his 25-yard effort cracked the post.

“Tomas Cosgrove has struggled all week with a knock which affected his breathing,” explained Lynch.

“I think Shaun Want took an awkward fall, and maybe a bit of a twist there, I’m not too sure.

“When you’re making changes to your back three when you’re already without Cian Bolger and Aaron Donnelly, it’s not easy.

“Credit to the ones who came in, I thought Ali Omar did well and Levi Ives has had to play in a back three the last few games but he’s experienced and you know what you’re going to get.

“But, as they say, as one door closes another one opens and we’ve got to stay positive and look at the good things.”

After watching his side lose for the first time this season at Carrick Rangers last Tuesday, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was more impressed with the Bannsiders this time around.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even about a response, it’s more of there’s an expectation and a level and, to be fair to the lads, they usually chin that bar,” he said.

“I think all that Tuesday showed was that they’re human and nothing else.

“Tuesday night has been and gone and the important thing was returning back to the level where we have been in recent seasons.

“To be fair, to a man, I don’t think we could have asked for anything more today.

“They had a few attempts on goal but, to be fair, Gareth Deane has dealt with them well.

“The League champions weren’t going to come here and not create chances, so it was about trying to negate that as best as possible.

“To a man, we can have no complaints.”

On the moment Kane came close to winning it, Kearney added: “It typified what I thought was a wonderful performance from him. I actually thought it was going in and when it came back off the post, I could barely believe it.

“I think it would have been just deserts for a fine performance in that match.”

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis (Cole 27), Kelly, A Jarvis, McKendry, McDaid (McCrudden 76), Lynch, O’Mahony, Mitchell (McLaughlin 76), Scott.

Unused subs: Donnelly, Farren, Wallace, Doherty.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Omar 50), Farquhar, Thomson (Kearns 80), Bonis (O’Neill 80), Ives, Gordon, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove (Maguire 46), Ryan (Westendorf 87).

Unused subs: Dowling, Sloan.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the Match: Lyndon Kane

Match Rating: 6/10