Tiernan Lynch targets Larne reinforcements before transfer window closes

Tiernan Lynch wants more new signings for Larne before the transfer window closes this week.

Lee Bonis claimed a point for the champions at Solitude on Saturday after Ben Wilson opened in style for Cliftonville.

Already missing Cian Bolger, Mark Randall and Shaun Want through injury, Lynch also saw striker Andy Ryan limp off with a hamstring problem after just 19 minutes.

The Larne boss moved to bring midfielder Scott Allan in from Arbroath last week and revealed he was in dialogue with other targets in the belief that his team will benefit from a settled starting eleven.

“I would like activity”, he said. “Whether I get activity or not, I don’t know. I can’t tell lies, there are conversations going on with targets, but whether anything happens is a totally different situation. There are certain things we would like to do, certain people we would like to bring in in certain positions.

“I haven’t been able to name the same starting eleven twice, and that was something that stood by us last year, the continuity in what we did, but that will come.

“I don’t think we’ve found any rhythm yet. There have been bits and pieces, new players coming in and you’re trying to get a settled squad. Scotty (Allan) came in last week which changed things a little bit as well, so I think the best is yet to come.”

Cliftonville have their own injury worries as strikers Joe Gormley, Ronan Hale and Ryan Curran are all sidelined, losses that were laid bare in their 2-1 defeat to Linfield last week.

Reds manager Jim Magilton gave striker Sam Ashford his debut and also announced the loan signing of defender Luke Kenny from St Mirren.

Ashford combined well with Wilson, proving a constant threat to the Larne defence and going close on three occasions.

Magilton was pleased with his contribution and believes Ashford and Kenny will keep other players on their toes.

“I wanted Sam to play a full 90 minutes and I thought he was great on his debut,” said Magilton. “He adds quality, know-how and experience and he’s a great addition. We created a lot more chances on Saturday than we did against Linfield, and that was very pleasing.

“I saw Luke in pre-season, I think he’ll be a fantastic addition and it will drive competition for places.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart, Addis, Gallagher, Hale, Lowe (Pepper 87), Doherty, Ashford, Casey, Turner, Wilson (Berry 86). Unused subs: Odumosu, Corran, McDonagh, Robinson, McGuinness.

LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, Farquhar, Thomson (Kearns 81), Bonis (Maguire 81), Allan, Gordon, Millar, Glynn (Sloan 50), Cosgrove, Ryan (Westendorf 19 (O’Neill 81)). Unused subs: Dowling, McCart.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the Match: Rory Hale

Match rating: 7/10