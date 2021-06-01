Tiernan Lynch urges Larne to ‘be at our best’ to beat Glenavon as Matty Lusty tipped ‘special talent’

Hosting rights: Larne will be guaranteed home advantage in Saturday’s final if they can overcome Glenavon

Tiernan Lynch's side will have home advantage again in Saturday's final should they make it past Glenavon.

Although Larne will approach tonight’s Uefa Conference League play-off semi-final with Glenavon at Inver Park as hot favourites, manager Tiernan Lynch will be taking nothing for granted.

The Lurgan Blues enjoyed a strong end to a Danske Bank Premiership campaign that they concluded in the bottom half of the table and, while they had to sweat out a nervy second half against gutsy Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, they did enough to guarantee the seventh-place finish that duly punched their ticket to the play-off showdown.

Lynch is under no illusions, admitting his boys must be at their best if they are to secure a place in Saturday’s final — against either Cliftonville or Crusaders — with a financial jackpot awaiting the eventual winners.

“We will need to be brave against Glenavon and we need to get on the ball. We will need to do things that we are good at,” said Lynch. “We know it is going to be a very, very difficult game.

“We’ve played Glenavon three times this season and we have been fortunate enough to win two of those, the last one finished in a draw.

“They really put it up to us. They have danger men up front and we know they have the capabilities to score goals. They are also dangerous at set pieces, which they use to their advantage as they have plenty of height in their squad.

“If we want to get anything out of this game, we must be at our best. We’ve had a week to prepare for it, the boys have had a few days rest which they hadn’t got in a long time.

“Hopefully, that stands by them. We got back on the pitch at the weekend to get a little bit done in preparation, we’ll be ready to go again against Glenavon.”

Because of the magnitude of the match, Lynch opted to rest a number of his senior players in Saturday’s home defeat by Coleraine — making a staggering 10 changes to his line-up, where the average age was only 22.

He was, however, thrilled with the response of the kids he introduced, including goal scorer Matty Lusty.

“I’m not sure what team to play on Tuesday night,” quipped Lynch.

“Maybe I rested the wrong group at the weekend. I don’t think there was one player on the pitch who I would question their performance, their hunger or their drive.

“We had some big performances from some of the senior guys as well in the form of Conor Mitchell, Andy Mitchell, Lee Lynch, who was superb in the middle of the park. He showed another side to his game, he was so tigerish in there.”

Lynch was gushing with praise about 17-year-old Lusty, adding: “I’m very careful what I say about Matty, I don’t want to be heaping pressure on him.

“He’s a special talent, there is no doubt, but he is so humble. He works his socks off every day and never complains. He just needs to keep his feet on the ground at this stage.

“The younger lads were superb from minute one to 93, playing against a team that has just finished second in the league table. If that is the future of Larne Football Club, then it’s extremely bright.

“They didn’t let the football club down, they didn’t let themselves or their families down. I was really proud of them. It was the manner in which they played, they showed no fear by taking the game to Coleraine.

“We knew they would tire in the second half and we knew experience would kick in. They have been in and around the squad and we pride ourselves in playing the Larne way. We work very hard at our game on a daily basis.”