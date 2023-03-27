Tiernan Lynch urges Larne to keep the faith as title pressure cranks up

Coleraine defender Stephen O'Donnell gets the better of Lee Bonis

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch insists all his side can do is control what is put in front of them as they chase Gibson Cup glory.

Following Linfield’s victory over Dungannon Swifts on Friday night, the Inver Reds failed to restore their seven point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership when they were held to a goalless draw at Coleraine.

The Bannsiders had the best chances in the first-half with Aaron Jarvis, Dean Jarvis and Conor McKendry all denied, but their attacking intent was blunted after the restart when Aaron Jarvis received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Micheal Glynn on 65 minutes.

Lynch’s men went in pursuit of a valuable three points but found Coleraine stopper Gareth Deane in their way as he palmed over Joe Thomson’s half volley before making a spectacular double save to deny Thomas Maguire in stoppage time.

“I don’t think it matters when any of the teams play,” Lynch said.

“All you can control is what you can control.

“No disrespect to Dungannon but I don’t think anybody expected Dungannon to beat Linfield.

“We’re fully aware of how good this League is and this is a tough place to come.

“We’ve been saying that since day one — top teams, top players and top managers — and it’s about taking one game at a time.

“We spent probably three or four seasons getting to this stage of the season and looking at other teams and thinking ‘wish we were there’, so we have to enjoy every minute of being here and that’s the message.

“We’re talking about it every day of enjoying where we are, not changing what we do and we’ll see where it takes us. We’re loving every minute of being in a title challenge.

“The only thing that didn’t happen today was putting the ball in the net.

“It wasn’t one of those situations where you’re thinking we’re not creating chances or not getting the ball into good areas or not working the goalkeeper.

“We did all those things and everything we asked of the players we got in abundance — apart from a goal.”

Coleraine's Aaron Jarvis pleads his innocence after being sent off by referee Shane Andrews

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney was pleased to see his players step up and be counted following Jarvis’ dismissal.

“I wouldn’t say impressed by the players’ determination after the sending off — it’s more expectant to be honest,” he said.

“Challenges like that we rise to and we want to rise to. It’s not defeatist, not one of those where ‘we’ve lost a man, we’ll lose the game’.

“We know we have to batten down the hatches and be really hard to beat.

“I thought we were good in the first-half and created the better opportunities but I think when the red card comes, particularly against a team of Larne’s quality, you know it’s going be backs to the wall.

“We probably had to concede them a lot more of the pitch than we wanted to but that just comes with the magnitude of the game and the territory but I thought we defended our box really well.

“Gareth stepped up in the moments he’s had to step up and overall I think we probably deserved a point.”

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis, McKendry (Fyfe 62), O’Donnell, Glackin, O’Mahony, McDermott (Carson 62), Shevlin, Scott. Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Lynch, Carlin.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Maguire 83), Kelly, Sule (Gordon 90), Bonis, Bolger, Thomson (Randall 70), Millar, Glynn (Kearns 83), Cosgrove, Ryan. Unused subs: Pardington, Watson, O’Neill.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the Match: Gareth Deane

Match Rating: 6/10