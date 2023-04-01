Tiernan Lynch urges Larne to use Irish Cup setback as motivation to close out League title

Ballymena's Dougie Wilson celebrates his goal against Larne in the Irish Cup Semi-Final — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch believes his side must use Friday’s shocking Irish Cup semi-final loss to Ballymena United as motivation to win the club’s first-ever Irish League title.

At Seaview, a meek Larne lost 2-0 to David Jeffrey’s men thanks to second half goals from Craig Farquhar – a towering header – and a stunning free-kick from Dougie Wilson.

Some Larne fans will fear that the cup upset will lead to a league collapse, with a difficult game against Glentoran looming on Friday night.

However, Lynch thinks the Irish Cup heartache can be fuel for the fire.

He said: “The players have been outstanding all season, and we still have five massive games left to achieve something special.

“What matters now is what we do about this defeat.

“We can either use this to motivate ourselves and learn from our mistakes, or we don’t.

“I’m not going to stand here after 40-odd games and say after one setback, ‘this is a poor bunch who don’t work hard enough’ because that’s the total opposite of the truth.

“They are the best bunch of players I have ever worked with. I can’t quite put my finger on what went wrong against Ballymena, but we’ve got to just put behind us and move on.

“I’m hugely disappointed with the result, we weren’t ourselves.

“I’ll give the boys a couple of days off now because they now they underperformed.

“They’re hurting because they know they missed a great opportunity to play in a cup final. We’ve just got to take it on the chin and use it as motivation for the rest of the season.”

On the night, Larne failed to seriously trouble Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill with forwards Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan snuffed out by David Jeffrey’s backline.

Reflecting on the performance, Lynch said: “We played well in the first 25 minutes. We popped it around well and we looked up for the challenge.

“After that, we lacked any real cutting edge. We barely had a shot on goal, which is very unlikely us.

“We’re shellshocked as that performance was so unlike us. But we have to move on from it quickly.”