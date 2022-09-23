Tightening up Larne’s defence was top of Tiernan Lynch’s priority list

Tiernan Lynch is encouraged by his side’s new mean streak at back

Most managers celebrate goals and then savour the wins that come on the back of that.

As well enjoying seeing his strikers find the net, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is finding satisfaction from a different source.

After a summer of reflection, identifying where the problems lay after finishing fifth in the Danske Bank Premiership and putting together plans to remedy the situation, Lynch is taking pride when he looks at the goals against column.

Tonight Larne make the short trip along the east-Antrim coast to face Carrick Rangers in a derby battle having only conceded two goals in their five league games so far — a record only bettered by Glentoran allowing just one against them.

Read more Ballymena United and Coleraine set for derby clash in League Cup

Only the bottom three have scored fewer goals than the Inver Park men, which shows how key their defence has been in keeping them fifth in the early table — and with a game in hand over all the teams above them.

“Our biggest downfall last year was that we conceded far too many goals,” said Lynch.

“We were third highest scorers, highest box entries, highest number of shots, but we conceded 39 goals — an average of one a game — and you can’t get in and around Linfield and Glentoran when you are conceding that many goals.

“The big thing that we had to make sure and concentrate on was getting better and not conceding.

“The two boys up front — Lee Bonis and Paul O’Neill — will run their legs off and hopefully they will always give you something.”

Read more Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson hails his side for addressing defensive frailties

O’Neill has done a bit more than just give Larne ‘something’ this season. He has already scored four times since his summer switch from Cliftonville — grabbing more than half of the team’s total tally himself.

It shouldn’t be a surprise as O’Neill has regularly delivered, but has found game time hard to come by at both Glentoran and Cliftonville and is thriving now that he is a regular starter.

“Paul is a great kid. He doesn’t come in with a big reputation and think that he has anything to prove, he comes in, rolls his sleeves up and works really hard every day,” said Lynch.

“He wants to get better, he wants to learn and he listens and sometimes I think that is the most important thing for a player.”