Title-chasing Cliftonville need every squad member ready for action, says coach Declan O’Hara

Colin Coates was a key player for Cliftonville in their win over Glenavon

Those who have found themselves on the fringes of Cliftonville’s League title quest have been told that they must be ready to enter the challenge at any given moment.

Paddy McLaughlin has had the luxury of being able to call upon a depth of talent, even leaving leading goalscorer Ryan Curran on the bench as the Reds beat Glenavon 3-1 on Tuesday night to stay a point clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Jamie McDonagh, who too is a regular starter, also had a watching brief at Mourneview Park while club captain Chris Curran is regularly poised to be thrown into the breach when needed.

Ahead of today’s home clash with Ballymena United the Solitude side are unbeaten in their five league games since losing to north Belfast rivals Crusaders on Boxing Day and assistant manager Declan O’Hara sees a strong and hungry squad as key to staying at the forefront in the hunt for a first league title success since their back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

“We want competition all over the pitch,” said O’Hara.

“Colin Coates is a prime example, he came in against Glenavon for his first game in a long time and he was excellent.

“You have to be ready and whoever the manager calls upon for the next game they must be ready because somebody is knocking on his door if it doesn’t go their way.

“There is no point in our players coming to mope about if they don’t get on and feeling sorry for themselves.

“It’s a squad game. Last year we played over 50 games in all competitions and we need every single player ready.

“The boys who don’t play need to do the extra bit.

“The one who didn’t play against Glenavon, they were out doing runs after it and that shows that they want to be in the team and it’s all down to them.”

The Reds have massive tests to come in a run of fixtures that will see them face four of the other five top-half teams before the split when they will face them all over again, which will push their squad hard.

If any of the younger players in the squad want someone to take an example from they only have to look to the club’s record goalscorer Joe Gormley.

The 33-year-old Reds legend has only completed the 90 minutes four times despite appearing in all 25 League games this season, but has still delivered seven goals and his all-round performances were rewarded with a fresh two-year contract earlier this month.

“Joe is the best in the business. That’s why he got a two-year deal,” said O’Hara.

“Joe is a talent that we might not see again in the Irish League for a long time.”

Jonny Addis missed the win at Glenavon through suspension and will be available to return against the Sky Blues.