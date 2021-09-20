Title race is not a closed shop for top three, says Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Well done: Crusaders’ Adam Lecky is congratulated by Philip Lowry. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch believes Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crusaders is another reminder why it’s foolish to only look to the full-time sides for where the major honours will go this season.

Lynch’s club, as well as Linfield and Glentoran are the three fully full-time sides in the Danske Bank Premiership, but he knows the likes of Crusaders can’t be written off.

The Seaview outfit claimed a 1-0 win on Saturday, thanks to Adam Lecky’s 16th minute goal in a feisty encounter in North Belfast.

“You just have to look around the league and see the teams who are involved,” Lynch said.

“You can literally pick any one of five, six or seven teams who could go and put a run together.

“From there, anything can happen and it’s probably what makes the league as special as it is. You look at that Crusaders team and it is full of experience and good quality players.

“I feel that if we do what we’re good at there aren’t many who will stop us and that’s not being arrogant in any way.

“We are a work in progress however, we have been very good up to now and even on Saturday I thought we were very good in long spells.

“It’s 38 games, we’ve only played four so we’ll not get too carried away.”

Next up is Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield first round clash at home to Glentoran, a re-run of last year’s final, which Larne won on a penalty shoot-out.

Lynch is hoping it is the best game to have around the corner, after falling to their first defeat of the season at Seaview.

“These are the games you want to be involved in,” the Larne boss said.

“That’s why we work as hard as we do, that’s why the players train as hard as they train.

“It’s also why you make the sacrifices you do because you want to play in games like these.

“Sometimes, believe it or not, it’s more difficult when you go to one of the so-called smaller sides. At least we’ll have no problems in the players lifting themselves for Tuesday after the game against Crusaders.”

Saturday’s goalscorer Lecky made it four goals in his last two outings, after scoring a hat-trick in the midweek win against Moyola Park.

“It’s London buses, with the goals and me!” he joked.

“Hopefully that doesn’t mean I ease up on the total now, but it’s been a good week for me.

“We want to start getting back to making it uncomfortable teams coming to Seaview and start putting it up to teams.

“That’s what we tried to do against Larne, get in among them. They like to play their passing and expansive game so that was part of the plan.

“Ultimately it’s led to the three points, so we’re happy to do that.”

The big striker is also happy for his Crusaders side to continue to go under the radar as the season progresses.

“There’s a lot of chat about those three teams (Larne, Linfield and Glentoran) who have the big budgets and some of the best players,” he added,

“Automatically they’re viewed as the top three teams in the league. We’re quietly confident. We’re happy not to be mentioned and just sort of get to work here and try to put some results together. We’re happy not to be noticed, just get our heads down and get the results.

“We don’t set targets, we just wanted to get off to a good start, which we have in these couple of games, and gather some momentum and confidence.t.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Kennedy, Lecky (Owens 81), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Thompson, Heatley, Robinson, McMurray (Lowry 46).

Unused subs: O’Neill, Hegarty, Wilson, Frazer, Doyle.

LARNE: Ferguson, Balmer, Nasseri (McDaid 65), Randall, (Lynch 71), Hale (Oluwa 81), Doherty, Mitchell, Bolger, Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis (Scott 81).

Unused subs: Argyrides, Kelly, Watson.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Adam Lecky

Match rating: 6/10