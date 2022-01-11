Tomas Cosgrove targets league glory at Larne as County Antrim Shield success begins to justify switch from Cliftonville

Larne’s goal-scoring hero Tomas Cosgrove says his winning goal in tonight’s County Antrim Shield final begins to justify his decision to leave boyhood club Cliftonville.

The full-back was one of the first signings after Purple Bricks owner Kenny Bruce took over the club back in 2017, dropping down to the Championship as he left the Reds – something he had never envisaged happening.

But when he made that move to an Inver Park that looked and felt a vastly different place to the 2022 version, it was with nights like this in mind.

It was Cosgrove’s header on the end of man of the match Ronan Hale’s cross that earned a 1-0 win over Linfield to retain the trophy.

However, last season it was won without supporters in the Seaview stadium, and the man of the moment acknowledged that tonight’s success felt like the first fruits of his labour at the club.

"I’m buzzing for the town of Larne and the community,” he beamed. “This is what I’m here for. It proves that I did the right thing in coming here. I came here to win things.

"Last year’s final was like a training game, listening to the coaches and at the end pick up a medal and a pizza. It was like nothing.

“But tonight, it was a great atmosphere. One set to fans was winding up the other and you could feel the momentum the ground.

"It’s massive, especially when the goal goes on. The roar from the fans was unbelievable.

"Larne will always have a special place in my heart now. I never thought I’d leave Cliftonville. They’re my boyhood club and my young lad and my little girl play for them so it means a lot to me but Larne has a special, special place in my heart now. The people and the community are all brilliant, everybody’s welcomed with open arms and it’s a place I’ll always look fondly at."

But he won’t be content if, come the end of his time at the club, the 29-year-old only has two Shield medals to look at. His and other eyes at Larne are now fixed on even more grand prizes.

"I only have the Irish Cup to win now personally and that is the big one,” he said, having lifted the Gibson Cup with Cliftonville in 2013 and 2014. “If I can somehow bring that and the league to Larne, it will justify me coming here. It would be massive.”

Cosgrove had spurned an earlier chance to open the scores at Seaview, blasting wide with his unfavoured left foot after doing everything right on the end of a David McDaid pull-back.

"The boys are giving me stick for that saying my left foot’s for standing on but I came up with the goods in the end,” he laughed.

“I don’t score many – it makes up for the own goal I got last week. The boys are laughing saying that’s three in three games (adding to his strike against Carrick Rangers) so hopefully I can keep it going.”

Larne are eight points adrift of the Blues in the league table, while the pair meet in the second round of the Irish Cup on February 4.

"Maybe we haven’t done ourselves justice in the league this season but it was a big result against Glentoran last week and beating Linfield tonight, that’s both of the Big Two,” Cosgrove mused.

"It gives us confidence to go on for the rest of the season, push on and climb that table.”

But that’s all for another day. Larne are the County Antrim Shield winners for the second year in a row.