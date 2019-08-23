Tommy Breslin’s family still awaiting funeral date

The family of the late Tommy Breslin have thanked the public for their patience as they await the return of his remains from Spain.

The former Cliftonville manager passed away suddenly on August 7 while he was on holiday after attending a wedding.

A death notice explained the delay in announcing any funeral details and his family expressed their thanks for the public's patience while the repatriation process is finalised.

"They are hopeful this won't take much longer and will post specific funeral arrangements as soon as possible," it added.

A former Reds player, Mr Breslin (58) was assistant to Eddie Patterson from 2005 and took the reins himself at Solitude in 2011.

He led Cliftonville to back-to-back league titles in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons with an exciting side that played some of the best football ever seen in the Irish Premiership.

In four-and-a-half years, he won eight trophies, making him the most successful boss in the north Belfast club's 140-year history. As well as the Gibson Cup, he guided the club to three consecutive League Cup triumphs, two Co Antrim Shield victories and a Charity Shield win.

His former club held a minute's applause at Coleraine prior to kick-off in their opening game of the season on August 10.

Mr Breslin's first signing as Cliftonville boss, Joe Gormley, equalised late in the game and held his black armband aloft as a tribute to his old manager.

A wreath was also laid on the Solitude pitch in the club's first home fixture against Glenavon.

There was a minute's applause to remember Mr Breslin, whose family appeared on the pitch before kick-off.