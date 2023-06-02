Toni Leigh Finnegan calls on Cliftonville Ladies not to bask in the glory of last season’s title success

Toni Leigh Finnegan has revealed the mindset that she hopes will drive Cliftonville Ladies to not only back-to-back Sports Direct Women’s Premiership titles, but multiple trophies in a season for the first time.

The Reds face a huge top-of-the-table clash with Glentoran Women almost exactly 12 months on from a win over the Glens that proved crucial in their run to the title.

Finnegan scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory that edged Cliftonville ahead in the race and, while the Glens went on to win the two meetings later in the season, big damage was done that night at Solitude.

So far both teams have 100 per cent records after six games of the new campaign as a two-horse race emerges and, while memories of that significant victory a year ago are still fresh, it is the future that Finnegan is very much looking towards.

“It was good to get the win against them at this same stage last season, but we can’t look too much into that because they went on to beat us twice,” said Finnegan. “Anything can happen in big games like this, it can go either way. We just hope that this one goes our way.

“We were still only six or seven games into the league at that time, of course we were delighted to get the win, but we knew we had so many more games left to play and there are games were you can slip up.

“We won the league last year, but we were disappointed that it was the only trophy that we won because we knew as a collective that we were a really strong team. The cups just didn’t go our way.

“We were champions last season, but the way we are looking at it is that we’re not the champions any more.

“We still need to get our heads down and forget about winning the league last year and push on from it and build, grow in confidence and try to win it again.”

While it has been the Glens who have strengthened their squad with new signings, bringing in Emily Wilson from Crusaders Strikers and Demi Vance returning after three years in full-time football, there is a belief at Solitude that, despite a lack of arrivals, they too are stronger, thanks to players continually improving and intense competition for places.

“We have a lot of good players, a lot of depth in the squad now, more than we ever had,” said 20-year-old Finnegan, who has found herself out of the team on occasions this season.

“It is very difficult for the management to pick an starting 11 and it’s making everyone work harder because we know that there are other players after our positions and if anything goes wrong then they will change it.

“I really enjoy these games. We love playing against good teams and we know that Glentoran are very good.

“They’ve made two signings in Demi Vance and Emily Wilson, so we know that from last season they have definitely strengthened and we are looking forward to that challenge.”

Elsewhere, Linfield Women host Sion Swifts Ladies, while Crusaders Strikers entertain Lisburn Ladies. ​After Larne Women defeated Derry City Women 3-2 on Wednesday, Mid Ulster Ladies and Ballymena United Women will be aiming to put some distance between themselves and the Inver side when they meet in Cookstown.