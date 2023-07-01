Top referee Andrew Davey: As the Irish League develops at a fast rate, those in charge need to raise their standards

Irish Premiership

Ian McNabb refereed an international match between Wales and Mexico in which Andrew Davey was the fourth official

Andrew Davey accepts Irish League referees need to raise their game to keep pace with the game’s rapid development.

The game is now played at a faster pace, with the increase in full-time training helping to drive up standards.

If the officials were full-time, it would help them perform better but Davey – who is entering his 17th season as a referee – says there hasn’t been much radical change in that time.

“There is more analysis but the structures and meetings haven’t changed much,” he said.

“In my view, the standard of refereeing is improving every year, but is it improving at the speed the league is improving? Probably not, because the clubs are training more.

“The game is getting faster, the teams are doing better analysis and we could do more to know what we should look for and how we should be positioned during games.

“Refereeing is progressing but it’s probably not at the same incline as the league is progressing.

Warren Feeney now oversees a Glentoran team that trains full-time

“We need greater financial help to get the refs to those levels, and full-time structures cost money. The league has changed massively, the playing styles have changed as well.

“There is physicality in the league but more football is played now than ever before.”

The Bangor man has taken charge of every major cup Final, though his Irish Cup Final experience came during the pandemic when Linfield took on Larne at Mourneview Park.

He’s hoping to move on from a long-term knee injury and be involved in more memorable matches.

“I never imagined I would referee in the top-flight or work in so many different countries,” he said. “One ‘A’ international friendly between Latvia and Liechtenstein was a big honour in 2016.

“I was also fourth official for a Wales v Mexico game refereed by Ian McNabb. The international games and European qualifiers are a privilege. Jamie Robinson was at the Under-17s tournament and got up to the Quarter-Finals.”

Currently Irish FA Referee Development Officer, he has no interest in the Head of Refereeing role at the moment. The recruitment process for that important role is ongoing.

“It’s a significant job with many responsibilities, including overseeing the introduction of VAR,” added Davey, who will be centre stage for Niall Quinn’s testimonial.

“We have about 650 referees in Northern Ireland so a lot of issues will arise.

“Our senior panel is ageing a bit so it would be great to bring in more younger referees. You need to try and have healthy numbers throughout the leagues.

“The recruitment process is ongoing, and it’s a job that would interest me, but not at the moment.”