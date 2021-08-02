Tottenham tie would be ‘fairytale’ for Larne chief Clements

Larne chairman Gareth Clements says it’s “Roy of the Rovers stuff” for his side to be handed a potential glamour tie against Tottenham Hotspur in today’s Europa Conference League draw.

The Invermen and Linfield will both find out their potential play-off opponents in the lunchtime draw as they continue preparations for this week’s third qualifying round first leg clashes. We’ll bring you live updates of the draw, due to begin at 1pm, on the Belfast Telegraph website.

And Tiernan Lynch’s side could be handed the opportunity to earn a battle with Premier League big hitters Spurs, whose boss Nuno Espirito Santo is no stranger to a Northern Irish European test after his Wolves side faced Crusaders in 2019.

Larne have already overcome Bala Town and Aarhus in their first year of European football and will now take on Pacos de Ferreira, with the first leg in Portugal on Thursday.

In today’s play-off draw, the victors will be paired with either Tottenham or the winner of Ujpest v Basel, AEL Limassol v Qarabag or The New Saints v Victoria Plzen.

The group stages are perhaps within reach and the prospect of a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a huge incentive to Larne.

“I’m immensely proud of the team and Tiernan and to be in the same draw as Spurs is Roy of the Rovers stuff,” said Clements.

“We are only here three-and-a-half years and now we are in the third round of European competition. It speaks volumes for how far we have come in a short space of time and everything else is a bonus. We hope to get something in Portugal and keep the tie alive for what will be a great atmosphere and night at Inver.

“The carrot is there to get a good European side or Spurs, which would be the fairytale tie, but it won’t distract us from our philosophy of the next game being the only focus.”

If Linfield can defeat Fola Esch, they will take on a losing team from the Europa League — potentially including Zalgiris Vilnius, who eliminated them from the Champions League last month.

The Lithuanians are up against Mura of Slovenia, while the other ties that could produce the Blues’ next foes are Omonia v Flora Tallinn, Kairat Almaty v Alashkert, Lincoln Red Imps v Slovan Bratislava and Neftci v HJK Helsinki.