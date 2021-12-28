Trai Hume: ‘Big chance’ Linfield star will get January transfer with Lincoln City and Sunderland at top of queue

Linfield’s Big Two goal-scoring hero Trai Hume has almost certainly played his final home game for the club.

The right-back gave the Blues the lead in Monday’s derby against Glentoran and is now set to leave the club next month, as manager David Healy admitted after the game.

The boss did stop short of confirming which club Hume would be joining, with League One strugglers Lincoln City understood to have tabled an offer and Sunderland also making their interest known.

Higher up the English football pyramid, Burnley and Ipswich Town have also been keeping tabs on the Northern Ireland U21 international, who shone on loan at Ballymena United last season and has continued that form on return to his parent club this term.

“There is a big chance Trai will not be at the club in January,” said Healy after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Windsor. “He has come back to our club this season and he has done everything I hoped he would do.

“I’ve watched his every game since he was 14 to 17 and I was shocked he didn’t get the opportunity to go across the water before this. Trai was probably one of the youngest ever players we have signed on a professional contract.

“We had huge belief in him. Again, he is going to get better... he’ll become strong and fitter. If he can add a little bit more quality in the final third, which he did today, the sky is the limit for him.”

Meanwhile, staying put at the Blues is midfielder Kyle McClean, who has penned a contract extension stretching to 2024.

"He’s been out of the game for a lengthy period due to serious injury but he’s worked incredibly hard to get himself back into the thick of the first team action,” said the boss.

“He’s a tremendous person as well as a terrific talent and I’m delighted to get him committed to this longer term contract. I’ve no doubt that he will make a major contribution to the club during the period of his new contract.”

After Conor Pepper signed a new deal earlier this month, Healy is now hoping more of the current crop will extend their stays in the near future.