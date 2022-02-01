Transfer deadline day: Cliftonville fail in Ronan Hale pursuit as Linfield’s ‘no-nonsense’ signing Ben Hall ready for fresh start

Potentially the most headline-grabbing move of the Irish League’s transfer deadline day, in the end, failed to materialise.

Larne attacker Ronan Hale had been the subject of much interest from Cliftonville, while there was also a late attempt by Linfield to lure him to Windsor Park.

As the transfer deadline day progressed, the Blues’ offer came and went, with Hale spurning the chance to move to south Belfast, instead holding out for the opportunity to join his brother Rory at Solitude.

In the closing stages of the window, the Reds pushed to make that wish a reality but, with three bids rejected by Larne, came up short in their pursuit.

Last week, as Cliftonville stepped up their approach for Hale, Larne chairman Gareth Clements insisted the player, who scored four goals in the Irish Cup win over Bangor last month, would be remaining at Inver Park.

“Ronan is very important to our planning and is a key member of the squad. He is also happy at the club,” said Clements. "To us, the player is not for sale and we see Ronan as the future of Larne Football Club.”

Champions Linfield did get a couple of deals over the line by signing defender Ben Hall and winger Kieron Evans to beef up their squad in a bid to retain the Irish Premiership title.

Evans arrived on loan for the rest of the season from Cardiff City, with Hall signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Blues having left Falkirk.

Entering the final moments of the January window, the Windsor Park outfit were also looking to complete a swoop deal for St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen.

It all proved quite a response to losing 3-0 at Coleraine at the weekend, a result that gave Glentoran the chance to leapfrog them to the top of the table.

On Saturday night, the Blues announced the loan signing of winger Jake Hastie from Rangers following on from bringing in Chris McKee on the same basis from Ibrox. In what has been a busy month for Healy’s side, they also signed Ethan Devine from Knockbreda.

Former Northern Ireland under-21 ace Hall was at Motherwell, Brighton, Notts County and Partick before moving to Falkirk last year.

He said: “I’m delighted to get it done. I needed a fresh start and to get back enjoying it. Having spoken to David (Healy) and the staff here, this will be the place I can get back doing that and performing on the pitch. I’m a no-nonsense defender and hope I can bring that to the team and get results.

“In every squad, you need competition to push each other on and I’ve had that my whole career and it will be no different here so I’m looking forward to it.”

Boss Healy added: “Ben is a player we have known about for some time and some of the staff have worked with him so we know the credentials of the player and the person. We have chased Ben for a few windows now and we look forward to working with him.

“He comes with a wealth of experience and knows quite a few players in the dressing room which makes it easier for him to settle in. He will be well looked after and we will look forward to seeing him on the pitch.”

On Evans, Healy said: “Kieron comes highly recommended and the coaches at Cardiff have high hopes for him and believe he has a big future in the game.

“We are delighted to hopefully give him the opportunity for some game time in the coming months and he’s a talented player who can play in a number of attacking positions.”

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O’Neill moved to Ballymena United on loan until the end of the season in search for more game time as the 33-year-old has played only two Premiership games this term.

Elsewhere, there were three departures from Coleraine with forward Cathair Friel joining Dungannon Swifts on loan, Evan Tweed switching to Ballinamallard for the remainder of the season and Ian Parkhill going to Institute. Dungannon also brought in Ruairi McDonald, who returned to Stangmore Park from Championship high-flyers Annagh United.

Larne recalled Matty Lusty from his loan at Portadown, who added English midfielders Connor Leak-Blunt and Josh Chatee in the closing hours of the window.