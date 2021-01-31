Transfer deadline day: Crusaders snap up keeper Tuffey as Warrenpoint bring in Maguire on loan

Crusaders have made a splash on transfer deadline day, bringing in goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey on a three-and-a-half year deal from Glenavon.

The 34-year-old makes the switch to Seaview after five-and-a-half years with the Lurgan Blues, transitioning back into full-time football for the first time since 2013.

A veteran presence, Tuffey has been one of the Irish League's best goalkeepers since he returned to Northern Ireland with Linfield and will now backstop the Crues' title challenge.

An eight-time capped Northern Ireland international, Tuffey has a wealth of experience in the game having broken through with Coventry City in 2003.

But it was in Scotland where he played the majority of his professional career, spending seven years split between Partick Thistle, where he made 110 appearances, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and St Johnstone.

After making his Northern Ireland debut against Hungary in November 2008,the Banbridge man went on to play in seven more games, with his final cap coming against Scotland in February 2011.

Tuffey spent one year with Linfield upon returning to Northern Ireland before moving to Mourneview Park in 2014, where he made over 200 appearances.

"I am obviously delighted to join Crusaders. I am ready to join the group and give my best to Crusaders now," said Tuffey, who will compete for game time with Sean O'Neill and Gerard Doherty.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary Hamilton and Glenavon for everything over the last six years that I have been there, but it's time to look forward and fully commit to this wonderful club in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, Warrenpoint Town have brought Cliftonville forward Tomas Maguire on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances at Solitude this season but will now head to Milltown temporarily and will bolster 'Point's stocks as they try and push up the table.