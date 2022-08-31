Transfer Deadline Day: Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton hails departing Andy Hall as ‘one of my best signings’

Danske Bank Premiership

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has hailed Andy Hall as one of his ‘best ever signings.’

The midfielder has left the Lurgan club after seven seasons at Mourneview Park. Since signing from Bangor in 2015 – the man who is famed for deadly set-piece delivery – has played 187 games and scored 28 goals for the Lurgan Blues.

Hall, now 32, scored Glenavon’s second goal in their famous 2-0 Irish Cup final win over Linfield at Windsor Park in 2016.

Hamilton told the club website: “Andy had a chat with me at the start of pre-season. Since then, he picked up an injury which set him back a few weeks. Ideally, you’d like him to play a few games for the Under 20s, but their games are on Monday nights, and Andy works on Monday nights.

“He’s 33 this month, and Andy is at a stage where he wants to enjoy his football and play every week.

“He’s been one of my best signings in my time as manager. He scored some very important goals for us over the years, but more importantly he’s a great person to work with. He’s a fantastic character to have in the changing room.

“My finest achievement in football is beating Linfield in the Irish Cup final at the National Stadium, and Andy scored one of the goals that day. It was the last time my Granda saw me win a medal, which was very special to me, and Andy played a big part in that.

“He’s been a model professional in his time here and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Hall Tweeted: “All the best to Glenavon for the future - a great club with great fans and people throughout it. Spent a great seven seasons there, met and played with some great players and made memories for life.”

Elsewhere on transfer deadline day, Cliftonville fullback Seanna Foster has joined Premier Intermediate League club Bangor on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old moved from Warrenpoint Town to Cliftonville in 2019.

The Reds have also loaned 16-year-old striker Michael Morgan to Newington. The Championship club play their home games at Cliftonville’s Solitude home.