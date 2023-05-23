Transfer Tracker: Every confirmed Premiership move in the summer transfer window

Your guide to this summer’s Irish League transfer window

James Teelan has left Newry City and joined Crusaders

In:

Out: Jordan Williamson (Crusaders), Ross Redman (Portadown),

CARRICK RANGERS

In:

Out: Lloyd Anderson (Crusaders), Aaron Hogg (Portadown)

CLIFTONVILLE

In:

Out:

COLERAINE

In:

Out: Caiolan Brennan (Limavady United), James McLaughlin (End of Contract)

CRUSADERS

In: James Teelan (Newry City), Jordan Williamson (Ballymena United), Lloyd Anderson (Carrick Rangers), Mal Smyth (Glentoran), Mikhail Kennedy (Dergview)

Out: Tom Murphy (End of Contract), Aidan Steele (End of Contract), Lewis Patterson (H&W Welders), Cameron Stewart (End of Loan), Gary Thompson (End of Contract)

DUNGANNON SWIFTS

In:

Out: Caolin Coyle (Portadown)

GLENAVON

In: Bobby Deane (Dergview)

Out:

GLENTORAN

In:

Out: Mal Smyth (Crusaders), Hrvoje Plum (End of Contract)

LARNE

In:

Out: Graham Kelly (End of Contract), Fuad Sule (End of Contract)

LINFIELD

In: Daniel Finlayson (St Mirren)

Out: Kyle Lafferty (End of Contract), Eetu Vertainen (End of Contract), Cameron Palmer (End of Contract), Sam Roscoe (End of Contract), Jimmy Callacher (End of Contract), Niall Quinn (End of Contract)

LOUGHGALL

In:

Out:

NEWRY CITY

In: Adam Salley (Portadown), Barney McKeown (Portadown), Ciaran O’Connor (Free Agent)

Out: James Teelan (Crusaders)