Transfer Tracker: Every confirmed Premiership move in the summer transfer window
Your guide to this summer’s Irish League transfer window
BALLYMENA UNITED
In:
Out: Jordan Williamson (Crusaders), Ross Redman (Portadown),
CARRICK RANGERS
In:
Out: Lloyd Anderson (Crusaders), Aaron Hogg (Portadown)
CLIFTONVILLE
In:
Out:
COLERAINE
In:
Out: Caiolan Brennan (Limavady United), James McLaughlin (End of Contract)
CRUSADERS
In: James Teelan (Newry City), Jordan Williamson (Ballymena United), Lloyd Anderson (Carrick Rangers), Mal Smyth (Glentoran), Mikhail Kennedy (Dergview)
Out: Tom Murphy (End of Contract), Aidan Steele (End of Contract), Lewis Patterson (H&W Welders), Cameron Stewart (End of Loan), Gary Thompson (End of Contract)
DUNGANNON SWIFTS
In:
Out: Caolin Coyle (Portadown)
GLENAVON
In: Bobby Deane (Dergview)
Out:
GLENTORAN
In:
Out: Mal Smyth (Crusaders), Hrvoje Plum (End of Contract)
LARNE
In:
Out: Graham Kelly (End of Contract), Fuad Sule (End of Contract)
LINFIELD
In: Daniel Finlayson (St Mirren)
Out: Kyle Lafferty (End of Contract), Eetu Vertainen (End of Contract), Cameron Palmer (End of Contract), Sam Roscoe (End of Contract), Jimmy Callacher (End of Contract), Niall Quinn (End of Contract)
LOUGHGALL
In:
Out:
NEWRY CITY
In: Adam Salley (Portadown), Barney McKeown (Portadown), Ciaran O’Connor (Free Agent)
Out: James Teelan (Crusaders)