Tributes paid after death of young Crusaders footballer Kaylee Black

A young girl who played for Crusaders Strikers’ under-13s team has sadly passed away.

It is understood that Kaylee Black went missing yesterday.

In a social media post on Monday night, Crusaders Strikers said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes were paid, with many describing it as “heartbreaking news”.