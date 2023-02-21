Turning Ards around could take three transfer windows, says Matthew Tipton

Matthew Tipton says there is no quick-fix to under-performing Ards’ mid-table woes.

The Red and Blues have claimed just two points from the eight Lough 41 Championship games they have played since Christmas — a run of form that has seen them tumble down the table.

The one-time promotion hopefuls now sit in eighth place, just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It’s a mirror image of last season, when Ards finished seventh despite leading the standings in October.

Ex-Portadown boss, Tipton — who replaced John Bailie last February — said: “I came into this club a year ago, but the club has been in this position for longer than a year.

“So maybe it’s not just about the manager.

“I think the club has to have long-term goals and not just think about this season.

“We have to build and building something takes time. It’s taken (League leaders) Loughgall years to get to this point.

“Being honest, we probably need another three transfer windows before we get to where we want to be.

“There’s no denying we need to strengthen the squad. It’s as plain as the nose on my face that the defence isn’t good enough.

“We’re actively looking to improve the squad, but it’s not something that is going to happen overnight. We need time to build a team.”

Like the Premiership, the Championship splits in two after 33 rounds of fixtures.

With six games left to play before the split takes effect — and just two points separating fifth from eighth — Tipton hasn’t given up on securing a spot in the upper half.

He said: “We have a fight on our hands to get into the top six. Last year, we finished seventh and that’s not good enough, so obviously we don’t want a repeat of that.

“But when you don’t win for nine games, you drop down the table. Before this run, we were in touching distance of second. Now we’re miles away.

“We’ve got to buck up and buck up quickly.”

Ards now face a double-header with 11th-placed Dergview, with Tipton’s team set to play at Darragh Park on both Saturday and next Tuesday.

Tipton admitted: “It’s a challenge that could make or break us.”