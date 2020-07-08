Two clubs keen on Chris Casement while Josh Robinson excited by Larne switch

Glentoran and Ballymena United have expressed an interest in signing former Linfield defender Chris Casement.

Casement is being released by the Blues this summer along with his defensive partner Josh Robinson, who has now joined Larne.

The 32-year-old former Ipswich Town man was just seven games shy of making his 200th appearance for Linfield when he was unable to agree terms on a fresh deal.

The right-back previously worked with Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey when he was in the Windsor hotseat.

Casement now has a decade of experience in the Irish League and has spent the last four seasons at Windsor Park having rejoined for a second spell at the club after a four year stay at Portadown.

He has scored seven goals in his 193 games for the Blues, winning five league titles in seven seasons at the club. He has added four Irish Cup wins to those trophies and further successes in the League Cup and County Antrim Shield.

Casement began his career at Ipswich Town and it was after a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers in 2009 that he earned his sole Northern Ireland cap, in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Italy in Pisa.

Later that month, he would join Dundee for a brief spell in the Scottish Championship before returning to Northern Ireland with Linfield in January 2010.