Two games off but Glentoran passes pitch inspection ahead of Tuesday night's Irish League fixtures

It's game on after a 4pm pitch inspection at the Oval.

Two of this evening's Danske Bank Premiership ties have been called off with four set to go ahead as planned.

Warrenpoint Town's home tie against Ballymena United and Glenavon's trip to Dungannon Swifts have both been postponed after failing afternoon pitch inspections, although the Oval passed a 4pm check ahead of Glentoran's home game against Carrick Rangers.

So far, there has been no word of checks at any of the other three matches due to take place this evening as Portadown prepare to welcome Crusaders, Cliftonville are due to host Linfield to Solitude and Coleraine travel to Larne.

All tonight's matches are set to kick off at 7.45pm.

Tuesday evening's fixtures - current status

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon - OFF (failed 4pm inspection)

Cliftonville v Linfield - ON

Portadown v Crusaders - ON

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers - ON (passed 4pm inspection)

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United - OFF (failed 3pm inspection)

Larne v Coleraine - ON