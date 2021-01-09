Two games off despite one passing morning inspection as final day before Irish League pause interrupted by weather

There will only be one game taking place on the final day of Danske Bank Premiership action before a pause in the campaign.

Carrick Rangers' pitch at Taylor's Avenue failed an 11.30am pitch inspection, and while Warrenpoint Town's playing surface at Milltown passed a 10.30am review ahead of the visit of Dungannon Swifts, that game was called off little over an hour before kick-off.

The only game set to continue is the north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders and the synthetic surface at Solitude.

Before the league restarts in two weeks' time, on January 23, Covid-19 testing will be installed for players, coaches and officials.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey said: "It's so sad the number of folk who are losing their lives. For me, testing gives us a chance but if football must be suspended for the sake of the community we've got to do that."

Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar said: "The clubs unanimously agreed this was the right thing to do. It's disappointing but Covid is dangerous and we've all got to fight it."