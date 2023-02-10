Two-goal Emmett McGuckin inspires Carrick to three points as wasteful Newry pay price

Emmett McGuckin found the net twice for Carrick in their win over Newry

Two goals from Emmett McGuckin were enough for Carrick Rangers to overcome a Newry City side who couldn’t take their early chances.

Rangers had the game’s first chance when Ben Tilney’s cross from the right wing was met by Alexander Gawne with a close-range header, but Steven Maguire saved and held.

For Newry, Philip Donnelly couldn’t believe that he didn’t open the scoring 10 minutes into the game when he connected with Thomas Lockhart’s drilled low cross, but skied the ball over the bar from three yards out.

Carrick’s McGuckin and Nedas Maciulaitis both saw efforts fly wide of the Newry target, before Steven Gordon was caught in possession by James Teelan 25 yards out from goal.

Teelan dinked a perfectly weighted ball through for Donal Scullion, who looked set to finish in a one-on-one, but his effort went just inches wide.

However, while Newry were wasteful with their chances, on 27 minutes the deadlock was broken by the visitors when Lloyd Anderson spread the ball right to Gawne and his cross to the back post was emphatically drilled home into the far corner by McGuckin.

Three minutes into the second-half it was 2-0 when Tilney nutmegged Stephen Moan and played a dangerous cross across the face of goal, where McGuckin met it with a sliding effort, giving Maguire no chance.

Carrick almost made it three moments later when Anderson was given too much space inside the area, but his low effort went just a fraction wide of the post. At the other end, Daniel Hughes beat goalkeeper Ross Glendinning to a loose ball but poked wide from a narrow angle.

Tilney continued to cause the Newry defence problems down the left wing and he nutmegged his way past Scullion before letting a shot rip at goal, but Maguire was able to push the effort away.

Tilney’s performance deserved a goal and he had another attempt moments later. This time, the shot was deflected by Andrew Martin and looked set for the bottom corner, but Maguire got down to make a very good save.

Newry’s task was made all the more difficult 10 minutes from time when Hughes, who had been booked earlier for dissent, received a second yellow card for a trip on Tilney. However, John McGovern almost pulled one back but his shot was cleared off the line by Jim Ervin.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart (Carville 79), Teelan (Adeyemo 68), Martin, Moan, Donnelly (Sloan 79), Scullion, Montgomery (McGovern 54).

Subs not used: King, B Healy, Lusty.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley, McGuckin (McLaughlin 88), Gawne (Surgenor 86), Reece Glendinning (Mitchell 64), Maciulaitis (Dupree 88), Tilney, Anderson.

Subs not used: Hogg, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the Match: Emmett McGuckin

Match Rating: 6/10