Two-goal Niall McGinn believes improving Glentoran are primed for late-season surge

Carrick Rangers 0 Glentoran 4

Glentoran are bang on target for the looming split in the Danske Bank Premiership after beating Carrick Rangers 4-0, says Niall McGinn.

The 35-year-old winger sent the Glens on their way to a second League win in-a-row thanks to two goals after the break, with Luke McCullough and Terry Devlin finishing the job at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

His first came four minutes after the restart when Conor McMenamin slipped him in with a beautiful reverse pass, the second after substitute Jay Donnelly picked him out in space on the left channel of the box.

McCullough turned a Joe Crowe free-kick past Ross Glendinning and Devlin swivelled to fire home from eight yards on 88 minutes.

The win sees Glentoran move to within two points of Cliftonville in third, but this was not a stroll in the park for the visitors, said McGinn.

“Coming away from the game, you’d have thought it was a comfortable afternoon, but it was far from that until we got the goals,” said the former Celtic man.

“Rodney (McAree) had a good chat with us at half-time. I think we had to play the conditions and I think we did that a lot better in the second-half.

“Yes, we were getting on the ball in the first half, we passed it side to side and we had to fight fire with fire at times.

“In the second-half we went with a 4-4-2, we got Jay on the ball and we got Danny Purkis up the pitch and that allowed the likes of myself and Conor McMenamin to run off the ball. Thankfully when Conor got the ball on the far side, I made a run off him, he attracted two players to set me free. It was nice to see the ball going in and I got another one after that.

“For me personally, I was delighted because I hadn’t scored in a couple of weeks and hopefully I can kick on from here.

“We’ve got Portadown before the split now and our aim remains to get nine points going into the split.

“We beat Ballymena last Tuesday night, which wasn’t pretty at times, but we got the three points and we knew going to Carrick would be tough. All in all, we’re happy. We’ve just got to rest up now and prepare for Portadown.”

CARRICK RANGERS:Ro Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor (Re Glendinning 54), Ervin, Cushley (Buchanan-Rolleston 70), Mitchell , McGuckin, Gawne (Anderson 70), Cherry (Kalla 80), Maciulaitis (McLaughlin 70) Tilney. Unused subs:Hogg, Dupree.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan (J Donnelly 46), Marshall (Wightman 78), Singleton, Devlin, Purkis (Junior 82), McMenamin (Crowe 70), McGinn (R Donnelly 77). Unused subs: Webber, Murphy.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Niall McGinn

Match Rating: 7/10