Tyrone ace Conor Bradley nets professional Liverpool deal are promising first season

Northern Ireland under-16 star Conor Bradley has signed a three-year professional contract with Liverpool and thanked the European Champions for showing faith in him.

Gifted teenager Bradley, a product of the highly rated Dungannon Swifts youth system, had initially joined the Anfield outfit in the summer of 2019 on a two-year scholarship programme but has impressed so much in the last 12 months at under-18 and under-23 level that the Reds have given him a new deal.

Not 17 until next month, Bradley, who captained his country to 2018 Victory Shield success, said: “I am delighted that Liverpool Football Club have shown faith in me by offering to extend my contract for three more years.

“I would like to say thanks to the coaches and managers I have worked with in Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts who have helped me on my journey so far. The club have been very good to me.”

Head of Youth Development at Dungannon Dixie Robinson added: “Liverpool had always been the club for Conor from a young age and this contract is the reward for hard work and talent.”