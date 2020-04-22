Ulster Rugby place players and coaches on furlough as Irish League clubs also use scheme

Ulster Rugby have joined several Irish League clubs in placing players and coaching staff on furlough during the sporting lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 70% of the provincial team's 183 members of staff have been placed on the government's job retention programme, following top tier Irish League sides.

As many as nine Danske Bank Premiership clubs - Ballymena, Cliftonville, Coleraine, Crusaders, Glenavon, Glentoran, Institute, Linfield and Warrenpoint - are known to have utilised the scheme.

While on furlough, 80% of staff's wages up to a maximum of £2,500 per month are paid by the government.

Ulster Rugby are then topping up earnings to a deferred salary level that was agreed by the Irish Rugby Football Union and the four provinces earlier this month.

Based on an 'equitable' sliding scale, the deferrals range from 10-50% of earnings.

"Everyone understands the situation and wants to work together," Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie told BBC Sport.

"We have to protect the business so that when we come out of this, we are are at least as strong as when we went in.

"Reaching agreement with players was not a challenge as everyone understands the position we are in because of the current climate and environment."

The situation will be reviewed by Ulster Rugby in the coming weeks, when a plan for rugby's return to training and on-field action may become clearer.

The province has not played since defeating the Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on February 22, that one of only two games since mid-January.

"Like thousands of other businesses in Northern Ireland, we have seen a really challenging environment with the current situation," Petrie continued.

"Like many others we have sought to take advantage of the relevant government schemes at a time when we still have many of our costs but we don't have anywhere near our level of revenues coming into the organisation with matches not being played.

"We had to look at what we could do as an organisation to ride out the current period."