Underdogs Crusaders will bite again after shocking Glentoran, says Ben Kennedy

The 24-year-old – snapped up by manager Stephen Baxter from Stevenage last season – produced one his best performances in a Crusaders shirt in Saturday’s demolition of big-spending Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

Kennedy not only hit his team’s second goal from the penalty spot, but he pulled all the strings in a display that would suggest the Crues could well be genuine Danske Bank Premiership title contenders.

They dominated right from the off. Big Adam Lecky shot the north Belfast team into an early lead before Kennedy sent goalkeeper Aaron McCarey the wrong way from the spot after the break. Substitute Aidan Wilson, who replaced injured defender Josh Robinson, then sealed the deal with a towering header following a pin-point corner kick from that man Kennedy.

“I’m playing with a smile on my face again, which is great,” beamed Kennedy. “I’m playing games and we are winning games, so I am happy.

“It was a great team performance. Three-nil was a nice result, but I feel it could have been more. We have good momentum in the team. The spirit is good, and we have a togetherness in the group.

“Tactically, we got everything spot on, we had a good shape all over the park. People have written us off in terms of the title, even at this early stage, but we are happy to stay under the radar. We are underdogs and we are happy enough with that.

“The way the league is, things can change very quickly. We’ve just got to keep picking up points. If we can do that, we’ll hopefully be in the mix around Christmas time.”

Kennedy admitted he had a bit of a sweat when his spot kick arrowed into the top corner.

He added: “I knew what I was doing once we were awarded the penalty, but I had a little bit of a fright because I wasn’t planning on hitting it so high, it was a bit close to the crossbar. Luckily it went in. I’ve a good record in terms of penalties, I haven’t missed one yet.

“It was a big win. They are a good side and they will definitely be up there come the end of the year. We’ve Coleraine next, they don’t get any easier. It’s live on television, so it’s a big game for the lads. We have a little bit more recovery time with the game being on Monday night.

“It’s one we look forward to.”

Glentoran coach Rodney McAree admitted it was a bad day at the office for the east Belfast side.

“The hungrier team won – we didn’t turn up,” he moaned. “At half-time we were hoping for a response, because there wasn’t a lot between the teams in the first half and we really could have gone in level because Robbie McDaid usually puts away the chance he missed.

“But our second half performance wasn’t up to the standard required for this club.

“That’s the worst display the boys have put in for a long time. There has been a lot of investment in the club, we have brought in some good players. Those good performers must turn in good performances, but we didn’t do that. You can’t paper over the cracks, you can’t hide away from the fact we were really poor. We were poor defensively, we were poor on the ball, we were poor in midfield, and we were poor up top.

“But it’s only 90 minutes, it’s three points lost. There is a long way to go to the end of the season. We must get a response and I know the boys will feel that way.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, McCartan (R Donnelly 68), Marshall, J Donnelly, McDaid (Cushnie 66), McClean, Marron, McMenamin, Plum (Bigirimana 61).

Unused subs: Clucas, Smith, Crowe, Glendinning.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Weir, Kennedy, Lecky (Doyle 76), Forsythe (Lowry 88), O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, Robinson (Wilson 59), McMurray (Owens 88).

Unused subs: O’Neill, Hegarty, Frazer.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

Man of the match: Ben Kennedy

Match rating: 7/10