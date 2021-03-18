Unfair TV schedule is stacking the odds against Linfield, blasts boss Healy ahead of Crusaders clash

Blues boss calls on NIFL to stop piling on pressure in an already hectic season

Linfield manager David Healy has called on the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and BBC NI to select Friday night television games "in a proper manner", believing fixture scheduling has been unfair to his club over the last three weeks.

The Blues face Crusaders at Seaview tomorrow night in a televised match having defeated Dungannon Swifts 2-0 at Windsor Park on Tuesday. At the end of last month they were in a similar situation, playing Larne on a Friday on BBC just three days after facing Glentoran.

What frustrates Healy most is that on both occasions his side's opponents in the Friday fixtures had not played in midweek, unlike Linfield, meaning less time for the champions to prepare.

Ironically, Crusaders were in the same boat last week, travelling to Coleraine on a Friday after playing on the Tuesday night when the Bannsiders had an evening off. Healy is not the first Irish League manager to question this season's top-flight schedule, which has been hectic due to Covid-19 issues, but the TV debate opens up a different can of worms. The table-topping Blues, of course, are a big draw and strong viewing figures are expected for their game against fifth-placed Crusaders.

The Linfield boss, whose side could move 11 points clear with victory at Seaview, said: "The frustrating thing again is that we are on a Friday night TV game having played on a Tuesday night and the opposition didn't play on Tuesday. We had the same scenario against Larne a few weeks ago. We have 48 hours to prepare while Crusaders haven't played since last Friday, so they have a full week to prepare for what is a big game.

"I know other managers have been critical of the fixture lists this season and I know it has been a difficult season, but I think it is only fair if the league and BBC, or whoever else decides these things, want to put Linfield on a Friday night surely they should make sure the opposition are playing on the Tuesday night as well."

Healy added: "People need to make sure that they aren't just being selective of the team they want to show on TV on a Friday night for viewing figures.

"I get that Crusaders v Linfield is a big game and that people will want to see it, but put it out at 5.30pm on a Saturday if Crusaders haven't played in midweek and we've had a Tuesday night match, giving the team that did play in midweek an extra 24 hours to prepare.

"For the last number of weeks we have played every single weekend and every single midweek, and over the course of that time we have been expected to play Saturday, Tuesday, Friday on two occasions, so the BBC, NIFL and whoever else need to get their heads together and look at selecting the games in a proper manner for the right reasons."

A NIFL spokesperson responded: "Club representatives on the NIFL Premiership Management Committee recently voted unanimously to permit the scheduling of matches on Tuesday-Friday in order to honour existing league broadcast contracts.

"NIFL officials have supported clubs and broadcasters to ensure as even distribution of games as possible."

Healy's team were well worth watching at Windsor Park on Tuesday, as were Dungannon, under new boss Dean Shiels, with both playing attractive football from the back and the Blues scoring a stunning team goal through Shayne Lavery after Joel Cooper had opening the scoring.

"I've been friendly with Dean for a number of years and credit to him for the way his team played in a similar mode to his father Kenny,'' said Healy.

"Dean was encouraging them to be brave on the ball but we passed up many opportunities."